New England Revolution Blanked New York City FC, 1-0

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a brilliant 1-0 road win against the New England Revolution on Saturday night. A tight game saw City take the lead in the 81st minute through a Keaton Parks header. That would be enough to secure all three points for City and extend their winning streak on the road to three games.

New York City FC were in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday as they faced off against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

City entered the contest in fine form with four wins from their last five league outings - including back-to-back road wins against Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union.

Head Coach Nick Cushing was without James Sands for the trip due to suspension and that saw Andrés Perea replace him in midfield.

Perea's inclusion was one of three changes made by Cushing to the starting XI that faced the Red Bulls last time out, with Jovan Mijatović and Malachi Jones also dropping to the bench in place of Mounsef Bakrar and Agustín Ojeda.

Ojeda would go close to handing City the lead inside the first 60 seconds as they raced out of the blocks.

A chance facilitated thanks to good work down the left from Kevin O'Toole, the defender's pullback found Ojeda free inside the penalty area - his attempted finish cannoning off a well-placed New England defender.

Sensing the opportunity to secure an early advantage, City piled on the pressure and managed to create several good half-chances.

At the other end, the hosts registered their first effort of the evening in the 25th minute through Xavier Arreaga - the defender's header bouncing into the ground and past Matt Freese's post.

The Revs would go even closer minutes later after Dylan Borrero fired off a shot from distance that just narrowly flew wide.

As the half drew to a close Caleb Porter's side attempted to catch City out with a quick counterattack, but a brilliant recovery tackle by Thiago Martins denied Giacomo Vrioni the chance to test Freese.

The second half would begin with a flurry of activity in both boxes as Bakrar tried to fire City ahead from 16 yards out.

Cushing would turn to his bench on the hour mark to make two changes, with forward pair Alonso Martínez and Malachi Jones replacing Bakrar and Ojeda.

Jones wasted little time getting involved in the action, and minutes after coming on, he created a chance for Santiago Rodríguez via an overload on the left. Unfortunately, Rodríguez's eventual strike was straight at the goalkeeper.

City almost took the lead in bizarre circumstances in the 72nd minute after an effort from Thiago Martins inside the area took an unexpected deflection and spun toward goal, only narrowly missing the target.

Cushing's side was growing again in confidence and seven minutes later a well-coordinated high press saw City regain possession deep inside New England's half. A quick pass from Rodríguez to Hannes Wolf handed the Austrian a chance to drive at goal and shoot, but he could not keep his effort on target.

City were edging ever closer to an opener, and it would finally arrive in the 81st minute, with Justin Haak - who had only just entered the game in place of Wolf - starting the move off. His quick pass out wide to Tayvon Gray allowed the defender to get his head up and whip in a dangerous cross that found an unmarked Keaton Parks to head home.

City almost made it two in the 85th minute after a clever pass put Jones in down the left. The forward cut inside and attempted to curl the ball past the goalkeeper - his effort only narrowly missing the target.

New England were now desperately chasing a route back into the game, but it would be City that almost claimed the game's next goal through Martínez.

The Costa Rican was brilliantly played through on goal by Rodríguez, and after controlling the ball he attempted to curl a shot around the goalkeeper but was denied by a brilliant reaction save.

That would prove to be City's last attempt of the night - a 1-0 result handing them a third straight road win in a row.

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, May 31. Kickoff at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

