Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to Los Angeles FC

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United's Stian Gregersen on the field

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United's Stian Gregersen on the field(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Los Angeles FC Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LAFC scored in the second half immediately following a red card shown to Atlanta's goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Despite a strong offensive effort after the red card, including out-shooting LAFC 12-3 in the second half, Atlanta's comeback ultimately fell short.

Atlanta came out energized and put its first shot on goal in the seventh minute when Xande Silva took aim from distance, but LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a comfortable save. Atlanta nearly took the lead in the 35th minute after a quality build up down the right side. Saba Lobjanidze slipped a pass to Brooks Lennon near end line where he cut the ball back for Daniel Ríos inside the six-yard box. Ríos fired a shot from a tight angle, but pulled it wide of the far post.

Guzan was sent off in the 60th minute after he was ruled to have denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity to LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz. Guzan came off his line to make a play on a 50-50 ball just outside the penalty area, heading the ball into the face of Bogusz. The Polish midfielder fell to ground, but was clipped by the leg of Guzan. Following a VAR review, Atlanta's captain was shown a red card for a foul on Bogusz. Josh Cohen subsequently entered the match to make his MLS Regular Season debut.

Bogusz took the ensuing free kick which took a deflection off the wall, redirecting into the right side of goal as Cohen dove to the left side and LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

Despite playing down a man, Atlanta relentlessly pursued an equalizer. After checking into the match following the red card, Thiago Almada provided an instant spark. In the 66th minute, he dribbled through LAFC's defense and ripped a left-footed shot that narrowly missed wide of the right upright. Two minutes later, Lobjanidze connected with Jamal Thiare on a cross from the right side to the back post, but his header struck the side netting. Less than a minute after, Lobjanidze found himself in a prime scoring position inside the box, but was denied by Lloris from close range.

With momentum building, Atlanta forced LAFC's Eduard Atuesta into his second yellow card of the match in the 81st minute when he brought down Almada on the edge of the 18-yard box. Atlanta fought for the match-leveling goal until the end, and nearly found it in the 98th minute. Almada combined with Tristan Muyumba at the top of the box where the French midfielder found space to curl a shot towards the right post, but the ball rolled just wide for the final kick of the game.

Atlanta United (3-7-4, 13 points) returns to action Wednesday, May 29 when it travels to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-14 Atlanta

Shots on target: 5-4 LAFC

Corner kicks: 9-5 LAFC

Fouls Committed: 12-8 Atlanta

xG: 1.7 - 1.3 Atlanta

Possession: 59-41 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88-80 Atlanta

Scoring

LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz 63'

Disciplinary

LAFC - Eduard Atuesta 10'

ATL - Brooks Lennon 26'

ATL - Brad Guzan 60'

ATL - Edwin Mosquera 76'

LAFC - Eduard Atuesta 81' Notes

Josh Cohen made his MLS Regular Season Debut

Tonight's match was Bartosz Slisz's final match with the club before joining the Poland National Team ahead of Euro 2024

Brad Guzan received a red card in the 60th minute and will miss the club's next match

Attendance: 43,128

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Luis Abram

D: Stian Gregersen (Derrick Williams - 72')

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Caleb Wiley

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Saba Lobjandize (Edwin Mosquera - 72')

M: Xande Silva (Josh Cohen - 62')

F: Daniel Ríos (Thiago Almada - 62')

F: Jamal Thiare (Nick Firmino - 84')

Substitutes not used:

Ronald Hernandez

Dax McCarty

Efrain Morales

Jay Fortune LOS ANGELES FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Hugo Lloris

D: Omar Campos (Ryan Hollingshead - 81')

D: Jesus Murillo

D: Sergi Palencia

D: Maxime Chanot

D: Aaron Long (c)

M: Timothy Tillman

M: Mateusz Bogusz (Erik Duenas - 81')

M: Eduard Atuesta

F: Cristian Olivera (Eddie Segura - 89')

F: Denis Bouanga (Luis Mueller - 90+7')

Substitutes not used:

Tomas Angel

Abraham Romero

Nathan Ordaz

Tommy Musto

Luca Bambino

OFFICIALS

Sergii Boiko (referee), Logan Brown (assistant), Ben Pilgrim (assistant), Tori Penso (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Jozef Batko (AVAR)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.