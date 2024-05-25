Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to Los Angeles FC
May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Los Angeles FC Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LAFC scored in the second half immediately following a red card shown to Atlanta's goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Despite a strong offensive effort after the red card, including out-shooting LAFC 12-3 in the second half, Atlanta's comeback ultimately fell short.
Atlanta came out energized and put its first shot on goal in the seventh minute when Xande Silva took aim from distance, but LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a comfortable save. Atlanta nearly took the lead in the 35th minute after a quality build up down the right side. Saba Lobjanidze slipped a pass to Brooks Lennon near end line where he cut the ball back for Daniel Ríos inside the six-yard box. Ríos fired a shot from a tight angle, but pulled it wide of the far post.
Guzan was sent off in the 60th minute after he was ruled to have denied an obvious goal scoring opportunity to LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz. Guzan came off his line to make a play on a 50-50 ball just outside the penalty area, heading the ball into the face of Bogusz. The Polish midfielder fell to ground, but was clipped by the leg of Guzan. Following a VAR review, Atlanta's captain was shown a red card for a foul on Bogusz. Josh Cohen subsequently entered the match to make his MLS Regular Season debut.
Bogusz took the ensuing free kick which took a deflection off the wall, redirecting into the right side of goal as Cohen dove to the left side and LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute.
Despite playing down a man, Atlanta relentlessly pursued an equalizer. After checking into the match following the red card, Thiago Almada provided an instant spark. In the 66th minute, he dribbled through LAFC's defense and ripped a left-footed shot that narrowly missed wide of the right upright. Two minutes later, Lobjanidze connected with Jamal Thiare on a cross from the right side to the back post, but his header struck the side netting. Less than a minute after, Lobjanidze found himself in a prime scoring position inside the box, but was denied by Lloris from close range.
With momentum building, Atlanta forced LAFC's Eduard Atuesta into his second yellow card of the match in the 81st minute when he brought down Almada on the edge of the 18-yard box. Atlanta fought for the match-leveling goal until the end, and nearly found it in the 98th minute. Almada combined with Tristan Muyumba at the top of the box where the French midfielder found space to curl a shot towards the right post, but the ball rolled just wide for the final kick of the game.
Atlanta United (3-7-4, 13 points) returns to action Wednesday, May 29 when it travels to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 14-14 Atlanta
Shots on target: 5-4 LAFC
Corner kicks: 9-5 LAFC
Fouls Committed: 12-8 Atlanta
xG: 1.7 - 1.3 Atlanta
Possession: 59-41 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 88-80 Atlanta
Scoring
LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz 63'
Disciplinary
LAFC - Eduard Atuesta 10'
ATL - Brooks Lennon 26'
ATL - Brad Guzan 60'
ATL - Edwin Mosquera 76'
LAFC - Eduard Atuesta 81' Notes
Josh Cohen made his MLS Regular Season Debut
Tonight's match was Bartosz Slisz's final match with the club before joining the Poland National Team ahead of Euro 2024
Brad Guzan received a red card in the 60th minute and will miss the club's next match
Attendance: 43,128
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Luis Abram
D: Stian Gregersen (Derrick Williams - 72')
D: Brooks Lennon
D: Caleb Wiley
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Saba Lobjandize (Edwin Mosquera - 72')
M: Xande Silva (Josh Cohen - 62')
F: Daniel Ríos (Thiago Almada - 62')
F: Jamal Thiare (Nick Firmino - 84')
Substitutes not used:
Ronald Hernandez
Dax McCarty
Efrain Morales
Jay Fortune LOS ANGELES FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Hugo Lloris
D: Omar Campos (Ryan Hollingshead - 81')
D: Jesus Murillo
D: Sergi Palencia
D: Maxime Chanot
D: Aaron Long (c)
M: Timothy Tillman
M: Mateusz Bogusz (Erik Duenas - 81')
M: Eduard Atuesta
F: Cristian Olivera (Eddie Segura - 89')
F: Denis Bouanga (Luis Mueller - 90+7')
Substitutes not used:
Tomas Angel
Abraham Romero
Nathan Ordaz
Tommy Musto
Luca Bambino
OFFICIALS
Sergii Boiko (referee), Logan Brown (assistant), Ben Pilgrim (assistant), Tori Penso (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Jozef Batko (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United's Stian Gregersen on the field
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024
- FC Dallas Draws 3-3 Versus Real Salt Lake - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Storm Out of BMO Field with 4-3 Victory Over Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Wins Third Straight MLS Match with 1-0 Road Win Over Atlanta United - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Fall to New York City FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Draws Nashville SC, 0-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Orlando City SC Drops 2-0 Decision to Columbus Crew - Orlando City SC
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to Los Angeles FC - Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Road Point with 1-1 Tie Against D.C. United at Audi Field - Chicago Fire FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Extend Shutout Streak to Five Games in Draw Against the Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- New England Revolution Blanked New York City FC, 1-0 - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Nashville SC Earns a Scoreless Draw at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Union Remain Unbeaten On Road - Philadelphia Union
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, May 25 - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami Signs Ryan Carmichael on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Beautiful Sights at Chase Stadium as Nearly 10,000 Fans Attend the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup Ceremony & Kickoff Match of the Tournament - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 to Los Angeles FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United to Host Indy Eleven in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal July 9
- Atlanta United Forms Brand Partnership with MARTA
- Atlanta United Defeats Charleston Battery in Penalty Shootout