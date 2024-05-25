FC Dallas Draws 3-3 Versus Real Salt Lake

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (3-6-4, 13 points) settled for a point after a 3-3 draw with first-place Real Salt Lake (8-2-5, 29 points) Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

DE MUTRIKU PARA DALLAS

After several injuries at the beginning of the season, midfielder Asier Illarramendi returned to the starting lineup tonight. Illarra scored FC Dallas' first goal right before the end of the first half and assisted Paul Arriola's first goal of the season. This was Illarra's second goal of the season and his first game with a goal and an assist for FC Dallas. The goal was also Dallas' third set piece goal of the season.

2 GOALS IN 2 GAMES FOR PATRICKSON

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored his first regular season goal and his second overall of the season. The Ibarra, Ecuador, native scored his first professional goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

WELCOME BACK CAPI

After being out for the last three matches due to a calf injury, FC Dallas captain Paul Arriola returned to the starting lineup and played 66 minutes. Arriola scored his first goal of the season in the 59th minute of the match to give Dallas a three-goal advantage.

RECORD AGAINST RSL

Dallas is now 23-14-12 all-time against Real Salt Lake and 13-2-7 versus Salt Lake at Toyota Stadium.

UNBEATEN STREAK

FC Dallas is unbeaten in the last five home matches across all competitions, in addition to being unbeaten in the last five games overall.

UP NEXT: A WEEK IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

FC Dallas will play its first MLS midweek game of the season versus the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 29. The match will kick off at 9:30PM CT. Dallas will remain in Los Angeles for its match on Saturday, June 1 versus LAFC at BMO Stadium. The match will kick off at 9:30PM CT.

Both matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

Lineups

FC Dallas - Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Marco Farfan (Dante Sealy - 66'), Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser (Nolan Norris - 80'), Ema Twumasi; Patrickson Delgado (Sebastian Lletget - 88'), Paul Arriola (Bernard Kamungo - 66'), Petar Musa.

Substitutes not used - Jimmy Maurer, Omar González, Carl Sainté, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Logan Farrington.

Real Salt Lake - Zac MacMath; Diego Luna (Anderson Julio - 62'), Matt Crooks (Maikel Chang - 63'), Andrés Gómez (Fidel Barajas - 63'), Cristian Arango; Alexandros Katranis (Bryan Oviedo - 63'), Philip Quinton, Justen Glad, Andrew Brody; Emeka Eneli (Nelson Palacio - 70'), Braian Ojeda.

Substitutes not used - Brayan Vera, Bertin Jacquesson, Gavin Beavers.

Scoring Summary:

DAL: Asier Illarramendi (Patrickson Delgado) - 45'+4'

DAL: Patrickson Delgado - 57'

DAL: Paul Arriola (Aiser Illarramendi) - 59'

RSL: Diego Luna (Andrés Gómez) - 61'

RSL: Anderson Julio (Maikel Chang) - 73'

RSL: Nelson Palacio (Anderson Julio) - 90+8'

Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Liam Fraser (caution) - 38'

DAL: Maarten Paes (caution) - 80'

DAL: Nolan Norris (caution) - 81'

RSL: Sebastien Ibeagha (caution) - 87'

Attendance: 19,096

Weather: 92° Cloudy

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On tonight's takeaways...

"It's unacceptable to lose this game. The mistakes we made and the goals conceded are avoidable. The giveaway that we had in the first goal is unacceptable. The second goal, the way that we defended is unacceptable. The third goal is a really, really bad moment for the team. I understand that we played on Wednesday and they didn't. I understand that we were going to be fatigued at the end of the game. Not just the goals conceded, I think we had chances to score a fourth and fifth goal and close this game out earlier. On the other hand, until we conceded the first goal, I think overall we did pretty well. We were being very, very dangerous and doing the things that we've been doing well. I think it's a very disappointing result overall after the effort that we had today."

How the team created chances...

"We pushed Marco (Farfan) a little bit higher on the press, this allowed us to build press earlier and then trap them in one area and win the ball back. After, we just found the pockets. We did a really good job at finding Paul (Arriola) and Patrickson (Delgado) in those pockets and that helped us to create dangerous chances."

Looking towards the future...

"We have to recover because we have three away games in a row. It's going to be challenging, we go to LA and then we go to Minnesota. It's going to be hard, but there's been improvement of the team against Austin, Houston, and now, against RSL. We're going in the right direction. And today, I thought it could be a great opportunity to close this game with the way it was going, whether it was 3-0 or 3-1, or more because we had the chances to score more, and we didn't. We'll review, we'll try to find the things we have to improve, but also the mentality. Some of the mistakes we made were too much like youth players, we cannot do that at the pro level."

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

On tonight's result...

"Despite scoring two goals this week, I am not happy with tonight's result. We had to win the game tonight but despite this, I am thankful for this group of guys I play with because it is because of them that I am able to score. The game will be a learning lesson for us ahead of our three games on the road. Tonight taught us that we cannot concede those goals."

On the ability to play in different positions...

"The number one thing for me is to help the team no matter what position on the field I play. Tonight I played a more attacking role and I did well, but I have to correct a couple of things."

Defender Marco Farfan

On giving up the lead...

"Yeah, it's very frustrating. Giving up a 3-0 lead here at home is unacceptable to our team. The vibes in the locker room afterwards, you can tell. We hold each other to a standard. We showed that we could do it against the first-place team in the West."

On a lapse in focus at the end...

"Yes I think there was some lack in concentration, we relaxed and we were overconfident. What caused us to be up 3-0 is what our coach has asked us to do, it's what worked. We stopped doing that, and that's what cost us."

On if the team has been improving...

"Yes, of course. So we feel good about that. But obviously, with a result like that at home, we can't accept that."

Defender Ema Twumasi

On the second half emotions...

"It's a tough one to be honest. That is one of the best games we ever played this season and we had them against the ropes. We just switched off mentally and we gave them a chance back in the game with their quick goal after we scored three. We still had control of the game but we weren't locked in enough and we blew it."

On a tough week on the road in LA...

"We've got two big games coming up this week.Tonight's was a tough one to swallow. We got a game Wednesday so we have to turn the page and focus on LA Galaxy. They are having a great season and so is Real Salt Lake. The positive we can take tonight is that we can take on any opponent. We just have lock in and focus on playing our game in LA."

