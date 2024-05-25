Beautiful Sights at Chase Stadium as Nearly 10,000 Fans Attend the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup Ceremony & Kickoff Match of the Tournament

May 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Beautiful sights at Chase Stadium on Friday night as 10,000 fans showed up for the Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup Ceremony and kickoff match of the tournament.

The festivities began with the VIP Experiences as participating teams had the opportunity to take photos with Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or trophy with the Inter Miami CF First Team pitch as the scenic backdrop. Afterwards, the participating youth teams even received a behind-the-scenes look at the Inter Miami CF First Team locker room.

The Inter Miami CF U-12 Academy Team hosted their in-state rivals Orlando City SC U12 Academy Team and received the ultimate pre-match surprise, as Inter Miami CF stars, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez escorted them to the pitch and joined their pre-match photos.

Prior to kickoff, Messi addressed and inspired the next generation of fútbol stars.

"Welcome! It's beautiful to see the stadium like this for this event. It's a pleasure to have you here at home to enjoy this beautiful experience. I know the sacrifices parents make every day, taking their children to training sessions, matches, and tournaments like this," said Lionel Messi. "We, as parents, try to do everything possible to make them happy, and fútbol is happiness among other things. It's very beautiful that everyone is here, and I hope you enjoy this beautiful experience and tournament. Beyond the result, I hope you have great moments of enjoyment with your friends, teammates, and families. May it be an experience that lasts a lifetime."

The Inter Miami CF U-12's earned a 1-1 draw with rivals Orlando City under the Friday night lights. The International Youth Cup will continue on Saturday morning.

Youth International Cup

More Details on the Youth International Cup Tournament

The Inter Miami CF Youth International Cup is a tournament for boys and girls teams from the U-9 through U-19 age groups and offers a high level of competition, with the tournament drawing teams from across Florida, the United States, and internationally.

Teams in the inaugural Youth International Cup will be competing in one of four levels of competition - MLS NEXT (only for U-13 to U-19 age groups), Gold, Silver and Bronze - with matches set to take place at Inter Miami CF's the Florida Blue Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as other facilities and complexes across Broward County. Group play games will be played on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. All Finals will be played on Monday, May 27.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.