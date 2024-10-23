Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Midfielder Quinn Sullivan to New Contract

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has reached an agreement on a new contract with Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan. Under the new contract, Sullivan is guaranteed through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"Quinn had a breakout season this year, showing how high his potential ceiling can be," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "As one of only two players to appear in every regular season match, his growing importance to the club is clear. He stepped up with versatility and maturity this season, playing wherever he was needed. We're happy to have come to an agreement to keep him with the Union for the coming years."

In 2024, Sullivan, along with teammate Kai Wagner, led the team in games played (34), led in shots (77), and finished second in assists with 11. He became the first Homegrown player in club history to reach double-digit assists in a single season and joined an elite group of just five players to record at least 10 assists in a season before turning 21. This group includes Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna (12 assists), New York City FC's Talles Magno (10 assists in 2022), Alphonso Davies (11 assists in 2018), and Landon Donovan (10 assists in 2001). On MLS Decision Day, Sullivan became the youngest player in Union history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in regular season play at 20 years and 208 days old.

Sullivan also netted a career-high five goals in the regular season, adding a goal and an assist in both the 2024 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Champions Cup. His goal against the New England Revolution on July 17, 2024, earned the AT&T Goal of the Matchday 27. With his standout season, Sullivan earned the No. 8 spot in this year's MLS 22 Under 22 rankings.

Internationally, Sullivan has made 19 appearances fort the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team, scoring seven goals since making his debut on November 13, 2021.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan to a new contract through 2027 with an option for 2028 on October 23, 2024.

