Revolution Announce Players' Player and Defender of the Year Award Winners

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced the recipients of the club's 2024 Defender of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards following the conclusion of the regular season.

Center back Dave Romney has been voted the 2024 Revolution Defender of the Year by the local media for a second straight season, becoming the fifth player in club history to earn the honor twice. Romney has appeared in over 75 games for the Revolution across all competitions in his two seasons with the club and ranks second leaguewide in minutes played over the last five years.

Midfielder Carles Gil has been voted the Revolution Players' Player of the Year by his teammates for the fourth time and the second year in a row. Gil, who has captained the Revolution since his arrival in 2019, further cemented his place in the club's record books with his fifth double-digit assist season to tie New England's record of 73 MLS assists.

In addition, forward Giacomo Vrioni has been confirmed as the Revolution's Golden Boot winner for the 2024 season, leading the team with nine goals during the MLS regular season. Vrioni, who now owns 16 career tallies and six game-winning goals for New England, added three goals during Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Earlier this month, the Revolution also announced Gil as the winner of the Revolution Team MVP award, as voted on by fans, for a record fourth time. The Spaniard's season totals finished at seven goals and 10 assists across 26 league starts, making him the only Revolution player with five seasons of 10-or-more assists, and four consecutive double-digit campaigns. Defender Andrew Farrell was named the 2024 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year for his exemplary work with the Revolution Foundation. He is now the fourth New England player to earn the honor three times.

Additionally, 17-year-old Academy product and recent Revolution II signee Eric Klein was selected as the 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Academy Player of the Year, awarded annually to the most outstanding amateur player in the club's pro pathway during the preceding MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT seasons. Klein, a product of the academy's residency program, led Revolution II in minutes played and starts during the MLS NEXT Pro season. The Pennsylvania native was rewarded with his first professional contract in September as he ascends to the second team's pro roster for 2025.

AWARD RECIPIENT DETERMINED BY...

Revolution Team MVP Carles Gil Fan Vote

Humanitarian of the Year Andrew Farrell Revolution Foundation

Players' Player of the Year Carles Gil First Team Player Vote

Defender of the Year Dave Romney Media Vote

Golden Boot Giacomo Vrioni Club leader in MLS goals

UnitedHealthcare

Academy Player of the Year Eric Klein Revolution Technical Staff

Carles Gil

2024 Revolution Players' Player of the Year

Revolution captain is tied for the club's all-time lead with 73 regular season assists.

His 84 assists in all competitions are the most in Revolution history.

Four Team MVP awards are the most in club history, surpassing Joe-Max Moore (1996, 1998, 1999) and Taylor Twellman (2002, 2003, 2007).

Logged seven goals and 10 assists in 26 league starts, becoming the first Revs player with five seasons of 10-or-more assists.

Ranked third in MLS with 91 key passes, and second in shot-creating actions.

Stands among top players in MLS history in assists (4th - 69), game-winning assists (T-2nd - 25), and multi-assist games (T-6th - 11) through a player's first 150 MLS appearances.

Matched own club with an assist in five straight MLS games from June 1 - Aug. 24, 2024.

Maintains a career rate of 0.49 assists per 90 minutes played, which ranks top 10 in MLS history (min. 20 assists).

Since entering MLS in 2019, leads the league with 78 assists (incl. playoffs).

Dave Romney

2024 Revolution Defender of the Year

The fifth player to win multiple Revolution Defender of the Year awards, and the fourth to do so in consecutive seasons.

Started 24 of his 27 league appearances this season.

Tied for seventh in MLS this season with 77 clearances.

Completed 88.3 percent of his passes on the season, a new career best.

Also won 61.7 percent of his aerial duels.

Eclipsed 200 MLS starts with a 90-minute outing against Columbus on June 29.

Since the start of 2020, ranks second leaguewide in minutes played (12,961) and third in starts (143).

Ranks in the top five in MLS since the start of 2020 in clearances (2nd - 680), blocked shots (T-3rd - 120), and aerial duels won (T-4th - 360).

Giacomo Vrioni

2024 Revolution Golden Boot Winner

Finished the season with a team-leading nine goals in league play, adding three more goals in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

In third Revolution season, set MLS career highs in appearances (31), starts (26), and minutes played (2,248).

Between June 1 and August 24, scored seven goals in seven MLS appearances, including a pair of multi-goal performances.

Recorded a team-high 76 shots in league play this season, including 53 shots since June 1 - eighth-most leaguewide in that span.

Six of 16 career MLS goals were game winners.

In all competitions with New England, owns 22 goals and six assists, averaging 0.56 goal contributions per 90 minutes.

Won 70 aerials duels this season, fourth-most among forwards in MLS.

