Brendan Hines-Ike Signs Contract with Austin FC

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with defender Brendan Hines-Ike. Hines-Ike signs with the Verde & Black for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

"I've only been with Austin FC a short time but right from the beginning, the club and the community have been welcoming to me and my family," said Hines-Ike. "I'm very happy to sign on and extend my time here."

Hines-Ike, 29, joined Austin FC as a free agent signing in February 2024. He made 28 MLS appearances (25 starts) in 2024 for the Verde & Black. Hines-Ike played the full 90 minutes in 7 of the team's 9 clean sheets across all competitions this season and scored two (2) goals, including the 93rd minute winner in last Saturday's 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids. He is among the nominees for MLS Defender of the Year.

Hines-Ike has also competed for Örebro SK in Sweden, KV Kortrijk in Belgium, and D.C. United during his professional career.

"Brendan adapted quickly to the group upon arriving in Austin and became a key part of our defense," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We are happy to have him returning next year."

Transaction: Austin FC agrees to a contract extension with defender Brendan Hines-Ike. Hines-Ike signs with Austin for one (1) additional year through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

