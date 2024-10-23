Sounders FC and Providence to Support Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, October 26

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - This Saturday, October 26, Sounders FC and Providence are proud to take part in the Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk at Lindbergh High School in Renton. Organized by students from the LHS Mental Health Club, Saturday's event is designed to raise funds for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention while driving awareness for mental health initiatives.

The walk is free and open to the public, taking place from 11:00 a.m. PT to 1:00 p.m. PT at the Lindbergh High School track (16426 128th Ave. SE, Renton, WA 98058). Donations are accepted both virtually and on-site to help the LHS Mental Health Club reach its fundraising goal.

Sounders FC and Providence representatives - including former Sounder and current club brand ambassador Brad Evans and mascot Sammy the Sounder - are participating in the walk and will be presenting a $3,000 check to student leadership to support the cause. Student members of the LHS Mental Health Club are also being given tickets to Sounders FC's match vs. Houston in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs being played at Lumen Field on Monday, October 28.

MEDIA NOTE: Media wishing to attend Saturday's event to capture b-roll and speak to participants and Sounders FC and Providence representatives should RSVP with Kelly Schutz of Sounders FC Communications [KellyS@SoundersFC.com] for further information.

"Our partnership with the Sounders and Providence is making significant improvements in the health and wellbeing of our students and families," said Randy Matheson, Renton Schools Executive Director, Community Relations. "This work is providing a blueprint for how civic-minded organizations can become involved and commit themselves to real and lasting change for the greater community."

The LHS Mental Health Club was launched by students in 2023, built from the foundation laid by Providence's Work2BeWell curriculum and mental health resources provided to Renton School District schools through the partnership between Sounders FC and Providence. Youth mental health has been a concentrated area of focus between the two organizations since originally joining forces in 2023.

Work2BeWell is Providence's mental health and wellness program focused on providing mental health resources and education for teens, parents and educators with the goal to promote teen wellness across the country and work to normalize the conversation about mental health and reduce the stigma attached to it.

Saturday's event demonstrates some of the direct positive outcomes of the Sounders-Providence partnership, which is committed to serving the community through intentional programming developed to address the mental wellbeing of students in the Renton School District, where both entities are headquartered.

That programming got off to a successful start in its first year, as Sounders FC and Providence were able to implement mental health awareness and education throughout Renton-area schools, including over five Work2BeWell curriculum training sessions for over 250 teachers, seven mental wellness-themed assemblies to support youth of various ages and the institution of three small support groups and one student-led mental health club.

Funded by Providence's Well Being Trust, virtual therapy services were also launched throughout the Renton School District, providing access to more than 15,000 students. Since the launch of this service in August 2023, more than 2,500 virtual therapy sessions have been provided to those most in need.

For more information regarding community efforts made between Sounders FC and Providence, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.