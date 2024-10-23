MLS Cup Playoffs Are a Unique Part of American Soccer, But for International Newcomers There Needs No Translation for Importance

It is a uniquely American feature of Major League Soccer that the season ends in a playoff to crown the league champion. Mostly everywhere else in the world, the regular season table crowns a winner with cup competitions as a separate identity, but in MLS the playoffs determine the champions.

There has been plenty of dialogue in the last two years about the realities of that with several head coaches, including the winners of the most recent MLS Cup Champions and Supporters Shield winners, defaulting to the regular season crown (the Shield) as the title they put most credence to. Playoffs are also not a totally unique aspect of world soccer. The world over playoffs are played to decide promotion and relegation battles, where the stakes for a win or a loss could be equally vital.

For MLS veterans, the jump from the regular season to the playoffs is a familiar and understood challenge. After 34 games in the regular season, strength for another potentially six matches is needed to lift the final trophy. But for those new to MLS, the extended intensity of the season can be a new challenge.

"It's different from what I've experienced so far; I'm excited about a new kind of system," Pavel Bucha said of the MLS Cup Playoffs. "I am looking forward to playing. I know I will be playing it for the first time... but it looks interesting, exciting and challenging."

"I mean, it's quite interesting. I'm looking forward to starting the playoffs on the right foot," defender Chidozie Awaziem said of playing in his first playoffs. Awaziem joined FC Cincinnati at the end of the transfer window, but was able to play with The Orange and Blue during the last cup competition (Leagues Cup) that they played in. "It's something that I think will be very interesting for me, to see how MLS is in the playoffs. I know teams are going to compete hard, and I'm looking forward to playing the best of the best."

Bucha, who played 33 of 34 MLS regular season games and led the team in minutes played, starts and distance covered this season, played his entire career in his native Czech Republic prior to this season; and Awaziem has played all over Europe since moving from Nigeria. Neither has played in leagues with Playoff Championships but both have experience in what it takes to win a Cup competition.

"It's a do or die, it's knockout stages and that means every team wants to be the champion. Everyone will play like they are the best of their best," Awaziem added. "I know we have all the qualities we need in our team to win. We're preparing to go in for battle because it''s going to be really really tough. But I'm looking forward to it, I'm excited."

The first round playoff match is another opportunity to continue a strong run of form from The Orange and Blue, as they take on NYCFC at TQL Stadium to kick of the Best of 3 series for Round One on Monday October, 28 at 6:45 p.m.. But that match is another reminder of just how much has changed in only a year.

Last season the playoffs ended in heartbreak in the Eastern Conference final, and now one year later only five of those starters from that match remain on the team and are eligible for selection going into the playoffs in 2024. There's some nuisance there with injuries and suspensions playing a factor, but for further evidence only seven of the players featured in the match for FCC remain with the club.

There is plenty of change, and there is a distinct possibility only three of the starters from the 3-2 loss to Columbus Crew could start again in Game One of the playoffs. Luciano Acosta and Roman Celentano remain as pillars of the starting XI, and Yuya Kubo started at midfield for that match and has seemingly earned his position in the starting group at striker this season. Obinna Nwobodo, who notably did not start that match as he recovered from injury, also remains and surely factors in as a starter. But the rest of the group remains in question and is up to Head Coach Pat Noonan's discretion.

It will be, in large part, on the newcomers to help guide FCC through the playoffs. But given the stakes, the desire and expectations are clear.

"We want to win and be the best," Chidozie Awaziem said. "That's what it will take."

