Milestones, Trophies and Memories: Recap the Rapids' Unforgettable 2024 Season

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

As the Rapids enter the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, revisit some of the unforgettable achievements and record-breaking MLS and club milestones set by Colorado over the course of the season:

Rocky Mountain Cup Champions

While there's still time to collect one more piece of hardware, the Rapids secured one already in July when they took home the Rocky Mountain Cup for the first time in four years over rival Real Salt Lake. The three-game series with the opponent on the other side of the Rockies saw the Rapids take the first match in a 1-2 result at America First Field, then Salt Lake claimed the next contest in Sandy with a 5-3 victory. It all came down to the final match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in late July as the Rapids battled back to a 3-2 victory to switch out the ribbons on the coveted Rocky Mountain Cup from claret and cobalt to burgundy and blue.

Debuts All Around, Please!

Five players broke onto the scene and made their club and MLS debuts in the 2024 season-three of them being Rapids Homegrowns. Jackson Travis (Homegrown), Wayne Frederick, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Michael Edwards (Homegrown) and Adam Beaudry (Homegrown) all took to the Rapids pitch for the first time, spanning from the very first game against Portland Timbers to the last against Austin FC.

On The International Stage

The Rapids didn't just play for the Colorado crest this year, but also their countries'. Designated Player Djordje Mihailovic was named to the Olympic team in July for the team's first appearance in the Games since 2008 as an overage player. The midfielder smashed expectations for the U.S. by recording the first goal scored in the Olympics since that 2008 appearance, and first-ever by an overage player in the form of a penalty kick against New Zealand in the group stage. Mihailovic went on to score another goal and record one assist, a set-piece screamer against Guinea and crafty delivery into the box that Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman knocked home. His Olympic journey was the first by an active Rapids player since 2000 (Joey DiGiamarino).

Defender Moïse Bombito made history with the Canadian Men's National Team during Copa America, playing every possible minute for the Reds during their historic six-game run, coming to an end on the final day of the tournament in the third-place match. The fourth-place finish was the best Canada has achieved in the tournament in its history. Bombito converted in both the quarterfinal and third-place match penalty kick shootouts and delivered the equalizing assist to Ismael Kone in the final contest with Uruguay.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was called up to the USMNT in October for a pair of international friendlies against Panama and Mexico, his first call-up since March 2023. The opportunity was offered by newly-appointed head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, in his first roster at the helm. Steffen ultimately picked up an injury during training and was unable to compete for the Stars & Stripes in this round of matches.

Both Beaudry (United States) and Stewart-Baynes (Canada) inched closer to their dreams of senior national team status when they competed in the Concacaf U-20 Championship in July. Beaudry stood tall in goal for the Stars & Stripes throughout the tournament, making a crucial save in the 90th minute in the semifinal with Panama to send his team to the final with Mexico. Stewart-Baynes made three appearances in the tournament before the Reds were eliminated in the quarterfinal match with Panama.

All-Star Gazing

As the best of MLS went head-to-head with the best of Liga MX in July, two of the Rapids' backline starters were honored with an appointment to the league's 22-man roster for the contest in Columbus. Captain Keegan Rosenberry and Bombito were both called up by All-Star coach Wilfried Nancy, marking the 20th and 21st Rapids players to make an appearance in the annual competition, and first since Tim Howard's game between the sticks in 2017.

Leagues Cup Legends

The summer's excitement didn't stop at All-Star or the Rocky Mountain Cup-despite what appeared to be a dark omen result for the Raids Leagues Cup hopes. After falling 4-0 on the road to Portland Timbers in their first group stage game, Colorado refused to let the opening match set the tone for the remainder of the tournament. They bounced back with four straight wins over Liga MX sides León, FC Juarez, Toluca F.C. and in the tournament's quarterfinal, Club América. The consecutive victories inked the Rapids in MLS and Leagues Cup history as the first club to accomplish the feat.

Colorado stamped their mark on the Leagues Cup record books once more before departing the tournament. Zack Steffen became the first goalkeeper to participate in and win three PK shootouts. His overall performance of 35 saves, a tournament high including four shootout saves, in the tournament earned him the title of Best Goalkeeper.

The Rapids' third-place finish in Leagues Cup also secured their berth in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Next year's appearance in the tournament will be the club's first since 2022 and fifth overall.

Farewell, Good Luck and Goodbye

Midway through the Rapids Leagues Cup campaign saw a record-breaking transfer of a player that quickly became near and dear to the hearts of the Burgundy faithful since his arrival at the club-defender Moïse Bombito. The No. 3 pick out of the 2023 SuperDraft grew into his game in Colorado over the two seasons spent at altitude, becoming a regular starting center back, earning numerous callups to the Canadian Men's National Team and being named a 2024 All-Star. Bombito's journey at the Rapids ended in an MLS record fee for a center back while also surpassing Colorado's outbound transfer record to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. Since arriving to Nice, Bombito has appeared and started in six of the seven games to start the season.

Playoff Bound

Five games before the regular season ended the Rapids would secure their spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs-the soonest the Rapids have clinched in history. They put on a 2-0 performance at home against Eastern Conference opponent Toronto FC to seal the deal, featuring a second-half strike by new signing Reggie Cannon. The win and berth into the playoffs marked the Rapids' third appearance in the league's postseason over the last five seasons and the first berth since 2021.

All Aboard with Armas

But the road to the playoffs couldn't have been achieved without hitting a few milestones along the way, or without the leadership from Head Coach Chris Armas this season. After arriving in Colorado in November of last year, Armas immediately had his sights set on ushering the Rapids back into a postseason campaign and creating an on-field product that continued to inspire fans of the Burgundy & Blue.

The New York native, former MLS and USMNT midfielder and high-caliber head coach led the Rapids to a 15-14-5 record, including a 13-game unbeaten streak at home in 2024. The 50 points secured over the regular season made Armas the first Rapids head coach in history to earn that many in their first season at the helm, as well as his 15 wins.

25 for No. 10

Another record smashed in 2024 took place in the center of the pitch, as Mihailovic tallied 25 goal contributions over the course of the campaign, surpassing Diego Rubio for most in a single season. He also joined the "10 &10" club alongside Mark Cung as the only two players to record 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists in a single season. Mihailovic finished the regular season with 11 goals and 14 assists total.

Home is Where Our Heart Is

As the youngest team in the Western Conference for the majority of the season, the Rapids' Homegrown talent inked themselves into the record books throughout 2024, including three debuts made (Beaudry, Travis, Edwards), the most minutes played by Homegrowns of any Western Conference club in a single season (13,482) and the most appearances and by a Homegrown player in club history (Cole Bassett, 127).

They've worked for 10 months, playing 41 games and spending countless hours honing their craft to bring Colorado the postseason campaign it knows it deserves. Despite the many milestones achieved, goals scored, doubts challenged and overcome, the Rapids enter the playoffs knowing that the work isn't quite over yet.

The Rapids will take on No. 2-seeded LA Galaxy in the first round of the playoffs, beginning Saturday, October 26 in Carson, California. The Best-of-3 series will bring the Burgundy Boys back to altitude on November 1 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for Game 2. Keep up to date on all things playoffs on our socials @ColoradoRapids and at our official playoff hub

