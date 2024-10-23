Winning Momentum Continues for Young Garys Through Weekend Matches

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Another week of action has come and gone for the FC Cincinnati Academy as the Young Garys continued to build on what has been a strong opening two months of the MLS NEXT season. The U13s, U14s and U15s won all three matches in convincing fashion against Bavarian United SC, while the U16s and U18s each played matches against Austin FC and Minnesota United. Collectively, the Young Garys went 6-1-0 this past weekend.

U13

The U13s put in a complete performance against Bavarian, winning 6-0 Saturday afternoon. Joseph Pasquarello and Bennett Hendrickson each tallied a brace while Camden Currier and Lucas Nakwa added goals of their own. Hendrickson and Nakwa also notched assists in the match alongside teammates Deon Foster and Luuk Dolinsky.

The Young Garys were strong in defense as well, earning their first shutout of the season. Goalkeepers Xavier Shannon and Miles Hugenburg split a clean sheet in the win.

U14

The U14s nearly matched the U13s result against Bavarian with a 5-0 win against the Wisconsin-based club. Donovan Bazile led the way with two goals while Gabriel Jones, Giovanni Garcia and Adrian Maldonado closed out the scoring.

Maldonado registered the only assist of the match and Brayden Erb was in goal for another shutout from the Young Garys.

U15

After picking up big wins last time out, the U15s put up 11 goals and kept a third clean sheet across the academy against Bavarian. Yehya Saif-al-Din scored a hat trick while three players - Adin Fikic, Imran Islam and Dom Lester - scored two goals. Eliel Rodriguez-Zulueta and Kuita Harun closed the scoring in the win.

Islam, Fikic and Haruna, along with Noah Frederick, each provided two assists in the contest. Anthony Menchaca kept Bavarian off the scoresheet in a clean sheet performance.

U16

In their first match of the weekend, the U16s defeated Austin FC 1-0. Ademar Chavez scored the lone goal after linking up with Damian Gomez. David Paz kept a clean sheet in the result.

The Young Gary's second match of the weekend, a meeting with Minnesota United, ended in a 5-0 win. Jared Cardenas was once again in the goals with a brace and Brady Locker matched Cardenas with two goals as well. Ademar Chavez added another goal while Alex Witte was the star in goal, keeping the Loons scoreless.

U18

The U18s dropped their first match of the weekend against Austin FC in a 3-2 result. Tre Jervier scored on a solo effort and Spencer Willis connected with Ben Manfroy to keep it close.

Jervier carried the momentum of Saturday's scoring into Sunday where he registered a brace in a 2-0 win over Minnesota United. Jio Mora tallied an assist on one of Jervier's goals and Cooper Wiseman was in goal for the shutout.

The U15s, U16s and U18s will travel to St. Louis this weekend for matches against the St. Louis CITY SC Academy on October 26.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.