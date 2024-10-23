CF Montréal Rally Comes up Short in Penalties

October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - After overcoming a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2, CF Montréal lost 5-4 on penalties to Atlanta United in the preliminary round of the MLS Cup playoffs at Stade Saputo on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a goal from Brooks Lennon, which ended a streak of 354 minutes without conceding a goal at Stade Saputo.

Stian Gregersen added a second goal for the visitors late in the first half (44').

The Montrealers reduced their deficit when Josef Martínez pounced on a giveaway from goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 63rd minute.

CF Montréal was awarded a penalty late in the match when Mahala Opoku was taken down inside the box. Martínez completed his brace from the spot in the 89th minute to force a penalty shootout.

GAME SUMMARY HERE

GAME NOTES

- Josef Martínez scored his sixth and seventh career playoff goals

- Samuel Piette played his 209th game (all competitions). The captain took sole possesion of 7th place in the Club's history in this category.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Samuel Piette and George Campbell are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I really liked the content tonight. For a first year, with everything we've tried to put in place and the ups and downs of the season, tonight's performance was positive despite everything. At the lowest moments of the season, and we had a couple of lows this season, I always reminded them of the identity we wanted to have, and that I believed in the playoffs - rain or shine."

SAMUEL PIETTE

"We showed a lot of character and I think this second half, and even the match in general, represents exactly the last few weeks, the last few months when we were able to respond despite the slightly more difficult moments. We didn't let it get us down, and in the end we pushed right to the end. It's heartbreaking to go out like that, but at the same time I'd rather go out on penalties and come back than not come back at all and lose that game 3-0. I'm disappointed because I think we were in a good frame of mind and we were in a good position to keep going, but I'm proud of everyone who was part of this team."

GEORGE CAMPBELL

"I think that everyone can be proud because, two months ago, we took a massive hit loss after loss. And I think we really picked it up these past six, seven games. I think everyone was proud of each other at the end and we knew that we probably were the better team. It happens in soccer. We did our best, we came back, we fought so there could be no bad things to say about it. I feel like I gave everything. I feel like everyone gave everything, so it's hard to say you have regrets. Sometimes, it just doesn't go your way."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 23, 2024

CF Montréal Rally Comes up Short in Penalties - Club de Foot Montreal

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.