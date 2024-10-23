How to Watch & Listen: 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Charlotte FC at Orlando SC - Round 1, Match 1
October 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC finished 5th place in the Eastern Conference and will take on Orlando City SC in a Best-of-Three series. The Crown will travel to Inter&Co Stadium for Match One. Read the full scenarios here.
TUNE IN:
WATCH WITH FANS
Join us at Brewers At 4001 Yancey in Charlotte, NC as we cheer on Charlotte FC take on Orlando City SC in Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. at our official Away Match Watch Party, presented by Modelo.
Address: 4001-A Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
CLAIM TICKETS
WATCH AT HOME
National TV: FS1
WATCH FREE ON APPLE TV - MLS SEASON PASS
Enjoy MLS Season Pass for the lowest price of the season! Subscribe on the Apple TV app and watch the rest of the 2024 season, including MLS Cup Playoffs. Every Screen. No Blackouts
Season Ticket Members check your email for your download links.
LISTEN
Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)
WATCH WITH FANS
Click here for full 2024 Bar Network and catch the match with fans across North and South Carolina!
UP NEXT AT HOME:
PLAYOFFS AT THE FORTRESS
Don't miss the party on Friday, November 1, as Charlotte FC take on Orlando City at Bank of America Stadium in Match 2 of The Best-of-3 Series.
