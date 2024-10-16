Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Jeremy Rafanello to New Contract

October 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has reached an agreement on a new contract with midfielder Jeremy Rafanello. The 24-year-old is guaranteed to be under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

"In his two seasons with the Union, Jeremy has remained dedicated to his growth and development as a player," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He has stepped up in pivotal matches and remains ready when called upon. His increased minutes on field this season are a testament to his work ethic, and we are happy to be able to reward him with a new contract."

A product of the Philadelphia Union Academy and a 2018 YSC Academy graduate, Rafanello has appeared in a career high 10 matches (four starts) this year, registering his first career MLS assist against FC Cincinnati on June 19, 2024. Rafanello made his MLS NEXT Pro debut on September 4, 2022, and exactly one year later, he made his MLS debut on September 4, 2023, coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute where the Union beat New York Red Bulls 4-1.

Internationally, Rafanello made his international debut for the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team on May 7, 2018, in an 8-0 friendly win against Kazakhstan.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Jeremy Rafanello to a new contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028 on October 16, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.