International Report: Five Involved in International Duty

October 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC is pleased to welcome back five players from international duty.

Defender Tayvon Gray was part of the Jamaica squad that took on Nicaragua and Honduras this month. Gray played the full 90 minutes as the Reggae Boyz beat Nicaragua 2-0 on the road. Jamaica then recorded a 0-0 draw with Honduras on Monday night, with Gray an unused substitute.

Goalkeeper Tomás Romero had a mixed time with El Salvador. The shot-stopper watched on as his country ran out 3-2 winners over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on October 10. Romero was then named in the starting XI three days later as his country fell 2-1 to the same opponent.

Elsewhere, Alonso Martínez had a successful time with Costa Rica. The forward was a second-half substitute during Costa Rica's 1-1 draw with Suriname, before being handed a start against Guatemala on Tuesday. The forward played 67 minutes for Los Ticos against Guatemala and made it a night to remember by recording an assist during a 3-0 win.

Defender Mitja Ilenič traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to link up with Slovenia's U21 side fresh off his first goal for City earlier this month.

Ilenič was handed a start for Slovenia as they recorded a 1-1 draw against Austria. That result confirmed Slovenia would at least finish second in the group, giving them a chance of reaching the European Under-21 Championships next year.

Jovan Mijatović rounded out the call-ups for City this month as he joined up with Serbia's U21 side. They took on Ukraine on Tuesday, with Mijatović helping his country secure a valuable 1-0 win.

The Club would like to congratulate the players on participating with their respective nations.

