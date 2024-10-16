D.C. United Launches Full-Time Academy Program

October 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has today announced the launch of a full-time program for select players in the D.C. United Academy. The program is designed to enhance the club's efforts in recruiting and developing young talent in the DMV region and will promote further opportunities for players to be integrated into the D.C. United First Team. The program will start with the Under-16 team in 2024 with plans to expand in the future.

"Launching a full-time program for our academy represents a significant milestone in the development of D.C. United and our Academy," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer. "We are committed to identifying and cultivating young talent through this program, with the goal of producing Homegrown players for the first team. We take pride in the success of our Homegrown players and the club has a long history of producing and playing Academy products. Troy [Lesesne] has shown his willingness and desire to play young players at the top level and he is a massive supporter of developing players from within the club which is shown by us being second in the league for minutes for players under 22 (9,695 minutes). This is a huge step for us in bolstering our Pathway to Pro program and will allow us to continue drawing the best talent in one of the most renowned hotbeds for youth soccer in the country."

The program is designed to introduce D.C. United academy players to a professional environment and schedule that includes team training sessions in the morning followed by Individual Development Plan (IDP) training, which focuses on enhancing specific technical skills through individual and small group functional training. Additionally, the club will provide online education resources and nutritional meal options to support players off the pitch.

The Under-16 Team, which competes nationally in MLS Next, will have the unique opportunity to train at D.C. United's state-of-the-art training facility and use the wide range of resources available to them. It will be led by Pat Ouckama, who was named D.C. United Academy Director in 2021.

"The full-time program illustrates the ambition and pride that club leadership has when it comes to identifying and developing talent within the DMV," Pat Ouckama, D.C. United Academy Director, said. "This is an immense opportunity that will elevate D.C. United's Academy to new heights. All programming, both on and off the field, is designed to attract the very best players in the region - those who have the ability and the mindset to one day play for our first team."

The Inova Performance Complex is a 40,000 square foot 30-acre training facility, which opened in 2021, featuring four full-size outdoor practice fields, and an elite training center equipped with a weight room and recovery facilities for the club's performance and medical staff.

This is a significant milestone which will enable D.C. United's Academy to acclimate their players to a professional environment at a much younger age. Its initiative ultimately provides numerous advantages to the young players in the area, giving them personalized attention and access to professional resources. D.C. United continues to make key investments to the Academy infrastructure with the addition of the full-time program. The Academy is one of the most successful youth programs in the MLS, having produced 20 Homegrown players since it's inception. The Black-and-Red currently have four Homegrown players on their roster including Ted Ku-DiPietro, Jackson Hopkins, Matai Akinmboni and Jeremy Garay.

