Inter Miami CF to Host New England Revolution this Saturday for Final 2024 Regular Season Fixture

Inter Miami CF (21W-4L-8D, 71 points) is set for its final 2024 MLS regular fixture, with the team set to host the New England Revolution (9W-20L-4D, 31 points) this Saturday, October 19 on MLS Decision Day. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 6 p.m ET.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue

On Saturday, Inter Miami invites you to join us at Chase Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue! This historic achievement is dedicated to you, the passionate supporters who have fueled us all season. We'll be presenting the Shield to our fans in a special celebration after the final whistle, recognizing your unwavering dedication to the Club.

Additionally, the first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium will receive a limited edition co-branded Inter Miami CF and Florida Blue bucket hat.

Previous Match

Inter Miami enters its final regular season matchup after most recently defeating Toronto FC 0-1 on the road on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a late winner from Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Leonardo Campana securing the three points for the team. Notably, with the win Inter Miami became just the fourth club in league history to produce at least 70 points in a single MLS regular season and tied CF Montréal in 2022 for the most road wins in a single season in the post-shootout era.

Points Record in Sight

The single-season MLS points record is now within sight for Inter Miami in its final 2024 regular season fixture. The current record for points in a single season was set by the New England Revolution in 2021 (73 points). With a game remaining and three points in play, Inter Miami has the opportunity to set a new record closing out the regular season with a win over the current record holders.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will host the Revs having clinched the Supporters' Shield and having claimed with 71 points (seven points ahead of the team in second place). Additionally, the team leads the league in goals with a total of 72 (three more than the next team).

Suárez leads the team in goals with 18 and is in fourth place amongst the league's top scorers this regular season, while Messi has tallied 17 goals and is tied for fifth in the top scorers table. Messi also leads the team in assists with 15 and is tied for third place amongst the top assist providers this MLS campaign.

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Campana and Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history. Campana has 32 goals across all competitions (28 in MLS) and is the leading scorer in Club history, while Messi follows with 30 (18 in MLS). Messi (17 in MLS), meanwhile, is the top assist provider in Club history with 22 across all competitions, followed by versatile attacker Robert Taylor (14 in MLS) with 21 across all competitions.

Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 111 and 107 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, In terms of MLS appearances, Callender leads with 89 (one in playoffs), while Taylor follows in second place with 87 (one in playoffs). Additiionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 97 across all compeitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against New England Revolution

Inter Miami and New England will meet for the second time this regular season and eighth time in Club history. Thus far, Inter Miami has recorded four wins and three losses.

Last time out, Inter Miami won 1-4 on the road at Gillette Stadium in 2024 regular season action on April 6.

Scouting New England Revolution

New England will visit South Florida winless in their past three games and after falling 4-0 against the Columbus Crew this past Saturday. In all, the Revs have registered nine wins, 20 losses and and four draws foor a total 31 points and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Giacomo Vrioni leads the team in goals with nine this regular season, while midfielder Carles Gil is the top assist provider with 10.

