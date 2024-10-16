Columbus Crew Sign Max Arfsten to Multi-Year Contract Extension

October 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed 23-year-old midfielder Max Arfsten to a multi-year contract extension through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028. In his second season with the Black & Gold, the 2023 MLS Cup champion and MLS SuperDraft pick has appeared in 30 regular season games (22 starts), recording four goals and eight assists.

"As our team prepared for the 2023 season, we identified Max as a talented player who could develop into a key contributor for our First Team," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Max has earned this new contract with the hard work he puts forth every day, including his willingness to learn, adapt and improve that is ingrained in our Club's culture. We're excited and confident that Max will continue to progress and contribute as a member of the Crew."

"I am very proud to sign this extension with the Columbus Crew," said Arfsten. "This organization has and will continue to give me the best opportunity to grow as a player and person. I want to give a special thanks to the front office and the coaching staff for believing in me, my family back home for investing time in my journey and the fans who have always supported us through thick and thin. I am looking forward to sharing more great moments with this amazing fan base and creating more memories with the Crew."

In addition to his efforts in MLS play, Arfsten started all five of the Crew's Leagues Cup matches, posting two assists as the Crew lifted their second trophy in nine months. The 23-year-old made two appearances in Concacaf Champions Cup play, highlighted by converting the decisive penalty kick in a 4-3 shootout win at Tigres on April 9 as the Crew advanced to the semifinal round.

Selected by the Crew in the First Round (14th overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Arfsten joined the Crew in preseason and secured a First Team roster spot prior to the start of the 2023 MLS campaign. In his first year in MLS, he appeared in 12 games (three starts), tallying three goals and two assists. He also scored his first postseason goal against Atlanta United in Game 2, Round 1 on Nov. 7.

Prior to joining the Crew, Arfsten appeared in 24 matches (21 starts) for San Jose Earthquakes II in 2022, collecting nine goals and six assists in MLS NEXT Pro action. He recorded two multi-goal games, earning braces against Colorado on May 15 and Minnesota on Sept. 18.

The Fresno, Calif., native played collegiately at UC Davis, starting 16 of 19 games in 2019 to receive Big West Conference All-Freshman Team honors. In 2021, his final collegiate season, Arfsten amassed eight goals and seven assists.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign midfielder Max Arfsten to a multi-year contract extension through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028, announced on Oct. 16.

