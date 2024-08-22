Um Gets Two RBI in 5-2 Loss

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Hyungchan Um

(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies started a rally behind a Hyungchan Um two RBI single, but couldn't complete it, as they fell to the Fredericksburg Nationals 5-2 Thursday night at Segra Park.

Fredericksburg exploded out of the gates. Elijiah Green started things off, lacing a double down the third base line. Then, Kevin Bazzell brought him home with a double to the left-center gap. Next, Nate Rombach sliced a double down the right field line to score Bazzell and push Fredericksburg to a 2-0 lead.

The Nationals weren't done there. Christian Vaquero led off the third with a double and scored on a throwing error after Elijiah Green bounced a ball to second. With Green at second, Seaver King grounded out to second to move the runner to third for the first out and then Kevin Bazzell smacked a sacrifice fly to center to move the score to 4-0 in favor of Fredericksburg.

Hyungchan Um drove home the Fireflies first run of the game on a second-consecutive night. After Derlin Figueroa and Carter Frederick legged out two infield singles and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Um slapped a single to right-center to score the two and cut Fredericksburg's lead in half to 4-2.

Fireflies starter Felix Arronde (L, 4-8) ended up working five innings and allowing four runs, only three of which were earned. He recorded five punchouts to give him 97 on the 2024 season. The mark is tied for the third-best single season mark for a Fireflies pitcher since 2020.

After that, Juan Martinez allowed a single run in the sixth and seventh innings before Ismael Michel worked a pair of scoreless innings to close out the game. Michel has now worked nine-consecutive scoreless appearances and has lowered his ERA to 1.42.

The FredNats got a great start from Travis Sthele (W, 6-7). The righty worked six two-run innings before Robert Cranz and Anthony Arguelles closed it out with three scoreless frames in relief. Argulles is now nine for 10 in save opportunities this season.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (5-4, 3.49 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with RHP Travis Sthele (5-6, 5.14 ERA).

Tomorrow night is First Responders Night presented by the SC Department of Public Health. The Midlands would be a different place without our first responders, so join us in honoring firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other professionals who respond to emergency situations for all they do for our community. We'll be celebrating with a post-game fireworks show to light up the Midlands sky.

