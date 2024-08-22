Big Ninth Inning Not Enough as Jackets Drop 4th Straight

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







ZEBULON, NC: A solid bullpen performance kept the GreenJackets in the game late, and the bottom of the order flashed solid production, but a late strikeout left the tying and winning runs on base in a Thursday night affair with the Mudcats.

For the second night in a row, the Mudcat bats came out firing early, attacking starter Rayven Antonio time and again to put up an early lead. After Antonio stranded a man at third in the 1st, Carolina would not be denied a second time. Daniel Guilarte began the 2nd with a single, and scored from first on an RBI double from David Garcia. Garcia began a run of 5 straight batters reaching, and RBI knocks from Miguel Briceño and Juan Baez gave Carolina a 4-0 lead. Garcia tacked on another RBI double the next inning, chasing Antonio after 3 innings, 5 runs, and 7 hits.

19-year-old starter Josh Knoth took the ball for Carolina and dazzled early, stymieing Augusta's offense in his first four innings. The bottom of the order finally broke through in the 5th, with Mason Guerra reaching on a single and coming home on Harry Owen's first triple of the year. Owen scored one batter later on a groundout from Austin Machado, bringing Augusta within three.

The Jackets' bullpen was phenomenal in relief of Antonio, holding the Mudcats at bay despite the home side putting at least one runner on in every inning. Jacob Kroeger worked 2.1 scoreless and struck out a career-high 5 men, giving way to Hayder Ortiz who stranded a man at 3rd to end the 6th. Hayder came out and stranded two more in the 7th, as he continues to be an interesting reliever to watch in the early aughts of his GreenJacket career.

Ortiz was supplanted by Jacob Gomez for the 8th, who had been untouchable in his first three pro outings. Gomez finally cracked against Carolina, allowing three straight one-out hits including a run-scoring single from Marco Dinges to push the lead back up to four. Augusta had no luck in three relief innings against Harrison Durow, setting themselves up for an uphill challenge in the 9th.

In a non-save situation, Carolina entrusted the 9th to Jesus Broca in his 3rd game since being called up from the Arizona Complex League. Broca's welcome was less than warm, as again the back half of the lineup stepped up. Titus Dumitru led off with a single, followed by a similar swing from Will Verdung. Colby Jones delivered a key strike next, an RBI double down the left field line to score Dumitru. Guerra dug back in and cracked a single up the middle that scored two and put the tying run on base. Unfortunately, that's where the fun ended, as three of the next four batters were retired by Broca including a strikeout of Pat Clohisy to end the game with men at first and third.

Owen Hackman takes the ball tomorrow, as the GreenJackets look to end their 4-game skid entering the weekend in Zebulon. Carolina will put Bryan Rivera on the mound in his 3rd start as a Mudcat, with neither starter having experience against the opposite team. When Augusta returns home next week, the GreenJackets will play their final home series of the season, with 7 games in 6 days against the Columbia Fireflies beginning on Tuesday, August 27th. Tickets for the week's slate of games can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-9467.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.