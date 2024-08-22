Early Offense Guides Pelicans to 6-2 Victory over Dogs

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans jumped out to a five-run lead for the second night in a row, holding firm for a 6-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday evening. A crowd of 4,819 enjoyed the ballgame at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

For the second straight contest, Myrtle Beach (23-23, 52-60) hung a crooked number on the RiverDogs starting pitcher in the first inning. This time, the damage came against Gary Gill Hill. Carlos Colmenarez committed a throwing error on a bouncer toward second by Ivan Brethowr. That miscue opened the door for a big inning as the next two hitters followed with groundball singles. Gill Hill went to a full count in Jose Escobar's at-bat with the bases loaded and surrendered a bases clearing double to the gap that staked the Pelicans to a 3-0 lead.

In the third inning, Cubs first-round pick Cam Smith added to the lead with his third home run of the last three games. This time he went the other way with a two-run blast that made it 5-0. Gill Hill surrendered five runs, four of them earned, over 5.0 innings on the hill.

The RiverDogs (30-19, 57-57) put their first run on the board in the bottom of the third. Ricardo Gonzalez led off with a base hit back through the middle and advanced to third on another base hit by Emilien Pitre. Aidan Smith's sacrifice fly scored Gonzalez and trimmed the deficit to four.

Charleston edged slightly closer in the sixth, when Connor Hujsak walked and Enderson Delgado moved him to third with a base hit. A fielder's choice groundout by Angel Mateo drove in a run and brought the Dogs within 5-2. The Dogs mustered just one more hit over the final three innings.

Myrtle Beach added one more to the lead for good measure in the top of the ninth against Jonalbert Rumbol. Owen Ayers singled, Miguel Pabon doubled and Christian Olivo brought in a run with a fielder's choice groundball back to the mound.

Dalton Fowler was impressive in relief for the RiverDogs, retiring all six batters that he faced in 2.0 perfect innings.

The offense's eight-hit effort was paced by two hits each from Pitre and Gonzalez. Delgado extended his hitting streak to eight games in the defeat. Meanwhile, Cam Smith led Myrtle Beach with a 3-4 day and two RBI.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted the first Budweiser© Thirsty Thursday since students returned to town. The largest crowd of the week enjoyed $1 beers and music from DJ Dolla Menu on the Ashley View Pub.

The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night. RHP Trevor Harrison (1-0, 3.46) will toe the rubber first for the RiverDogs. Opposite him for Myrtle Beach will be RHP Nazier Mule (1-1, 3.27). The game will be followed by REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.