Wood Ducks Toppled with Slow Bats

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted game 3 of the series against the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight.

The Woodies went up 1-0 in the first inning thanks to a solo homerun by Vargas. It was a quick second inning with both teams going three up, three down. Delmarva started the third inning with a single from Cuevas who then was able to steal second and third base but was ultimately left stranded on the bases. The Woodies in similar fashion led off the bottom of the third inning with a single from Mejia, but he was left stranded on the bases as well. Woodies were up 1-0 after three innings.

Delmarva was able to get a run on the board in the top of the fourth thanks to a combination of singles, stolen bases and a walk. The Woodies reached first on a throwing error by the Shorebirds third baseman (Hartl) to start the bottom of the fourth inning, followed by a single from Guerrero, but they were both left stranded. Delmarva left one base runner stranded in the top of the fifth. While the Woodies went three up, three down. It was a quick sixth inning for both teams. Woodies and Shorebirds tied at 1 after six innings.

The Shorebirds went three up, three down to start the seventh inning. The Woodies left one on base after Mendez walked. Delmarva scored two in the eighth inning, several walks, a couple of stolen bases and a single. The Wood Ducks go three up, three down to end the eighth inning.

The Shorebirds started off the ninth inning with two runners getting on via walks, but they were both left stranded. The Woodies also had two walks in the top of the ninth, but they were also left stranded.

The Shorebirds beat the Woodies 3-1 on 5 hits and 2 error. The Woodies scored 1 on 4 hits and 1 error. Leiner was awarded the win for the Shorebirds after pitching 1.2 innings giving up 0 hits and striking out two batters. Peek was awarded the save after pitching 2.0 innings, giving up 0 hits.

Simeon was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 2.1 innings giving up 0 hits and striking out five batters. The Shorebirds left 9 base runners on, while the Woodies left 6.

The Wood Ducks host the Delmarva Shorebirds for game 4 tomorrow evening at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 pm. Gates open at 6:00pm. Join the Wood Ducks for Mother Earth Friday, come enjoy $4 Mother Earth drafts. The first 1,000 fans will receive a ECU lunchbox/cooler presented by Piggly Wiggly. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at

the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.