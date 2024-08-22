Mudcats Hold off Late Rally to Beat Augusta

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats held off a ninth inning rally by the Augusta GreenJackets to win 6-5 and capture their fourth consecutive win on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Augusta (40-73 overall, 13-35 second half) trailed by four runs entering the ninth inning but made it interesting scoring three times against Mudcat reliever Jesus Broca. The GreenJackets had the first four batters reach via base hits including RBI knocks from Colby Jones and Mason Guerra. However, Augusta would strand the tying run at third as the Mudcats held on for the victory.

Carolina (70-45 overall, 29-21 second half) built a four-run lead on the strength of a four-run second inning aided by and RBI double from David Garcia and a single from Miguel Briceno.

The Mudcats added to the lead in the third when Garcia collected his second RBI double of the night. Carolina capped their scoring in the last of the eighth with what turned out to be a very important insurance run on a Marco Dinges base hit for a 6-2 lead.

Carolina also got a pair of terrific pitching performances on Thursday as starter Josh Knoth (W, 4-6) worked five innings allowing just two runs and four hits while striking out four and not issuing a walk. Harrison Durow also had a great outing working three shutout innings with two strikeouts.

The series continues Friday night at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats and GreenJackets collide with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow the contest and are presented by CBS17.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.