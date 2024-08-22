Smith Homers for Third Night in a Row, Pelicans Defeat RiverDogs 6-2

Off another home run from Cam Smith, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans took down the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2 on Thursday night in the third game of the series. The victory improved the Birds' record to 52-60 and 23-23 in the second half. The RiverDogs dropped to 57-57 and 30-19 in the second half.

Smith (3-4, HR, 2 RBI) made it three straight games with a home run after hitting a two-run shot in the third. Jose Escobar (1-4, 2B, 3 RBI) delivered a big blow with a three-run double in the top of the first. Five of the Pelicans' six runs were scored in the first three innings.

Starter Juan Bello (4-4) earned the win with five one-run innings and four strikeouts without surrendering a walk. Angel Hernandez picked up the save with no runs allowed across the final 1 1/3 innings.

The RiverDogs' only run came from Aidan Smith (0-3, RBI) on a sacrifice fly in the third. Charleston went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Starting pitcher Gary Gill Hill (4-3) allowed five runs with four being earned in five innings to take the loss. The bullpen combined to allow just one run through the final four frames.

Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

