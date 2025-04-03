Pelicans Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have unveiled their Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. The 30-man group includes 17 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders, and three outfielders. Eight members of the Cubs' 2024 draft class and 16 former Pelicans will take the field at Pelicans Ballpark to begin the 2025 season.

Highlighting the Pelicans roster are two of the Cubs' Top 30 prospects in Cole Mathis and Angel Cepeda. Mathis is the 15th ranked prospect in the organization and will make his minor league debut this season with the Pelicans after being drafted 54th overall by the Cubs out of the College of Charleston in 2024. Cepeda slots into the 17th spot in the prospect rankings and is also the youngest player on the roster, having turned 19 in January. Angel grew up in New Jersey and scouts began taking interest in his talent when he was just 14 years old. He moved back to the Dominican Republic before signing with the Cubs in 2023.

The Pelicans will also welcome eight Cubs' picks from the 2024 MLB Draft to the Grand Strand, including Mathis. Of the eight 2024 draftees, four are pitchers and four are position players. Brooks Caple, Evan Aschenbeck, Hayden Frank, Brayden Risedorph make up the pitchers while the hitters include Mathis, Owen Ayers, Matt Halbach and Cameron Sisneros.

16 players who have experience wearing the Pelicans uniform will return in 2025. Nazier Mule made 13 starts last season for the Pelicans, which was third most by any pitcher last season and leads all returners. In 2022 he was drafted by the Cubs in the 4th round and the 20-year-old is ready for his second season in Myrtle Beach. Other returning players include Ayers, Sisneros, Jeral Vizcaino, Leonel Espinoza, Eriandys Ramon, Christopher Paciolla, Jose Escobar, Dilan Granadillo, Yenrri Rojas, JP Wheat, Anderson Suriel, Alfredo Romero, Will Frisch, Luis Martinez-Gomez and Mathew Peters.

The Pelicans have a new manager in 2025. Yovanny Cuevas joined the Chicago Cubs organization as a player in 2015. In 2022, Cuevas transitioned into a coach with his first assignment being with the ACL Cubs. The following season Cuevas served as the hitting coach for the DSL Cubs Red squad, the Cubs affiliate in the Dominican Summer League. Last season he returned to the ACL Cubs as the hitting coach. The 2025 campaign will mark his first full season as a manager.

The Pelicans' 2025 season opens on the road in Charleston against the RiverDogs at 7:05 PM on Friday, April 4. Pelicans Ballpark will welcome fans for the first time this season on Tuesday, April 8 against the Carolina Mudcats. Game time for the Home Opener is 7:05 PM and gates will open at 5:30 PM. Season memberships as well as single-game tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the ticket office at Pelicans Ballpark.

