FXBG Notches Well-Rounded 5-2 Victory

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - Travis Sthele spun six strong innings, as the FredNats jumped ahead early and didn't look back in a 5-2 victory. FXBG is now 31-20 (66-51), while Columbia is 27-22 (62-52).

Fredericksburg picked up two runs in the top of the first inning. Elijah Green's double got the ball rolling, before back-to-back RBI doubles from Kevin Bazzell and Nate Rombach put the Nats up 2-0.

The Freddies added two more runs in the third inning, on an Elijah Green single aided by an E4 plus a sac fly off the bat of Kevin Bazzell.

Travis Sthele cruised through the first three innings without a run, but blinked in the bottom of the fourth. A pair of singles put two men aboard, they both moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, when Hyungchan Um dropped a two RBI single down the right field line to cut the FredNat lead to 4-2.

Sthele went on to cover six innings for the second time in three starts, allowing just the two runs while striking out three men.

Robert Cranz made his pro debut as the first bullpen arm for Fredericksburg, and struck out three Fireflies in two innings, before Anthony Arguelles worked a flawless ninth inning to lock down a 5-2 victory for FXBG. Sthele (6-7) picked up the win, Felix Arronde (4-8) got the loss, and Arguelles earned his ninth save of the season.

In Game Four, Bryan Polanco (7-4, 4.25) gets the nod against Emmanuel Reyes (5-4, 3.19) in a 7:05 start.

