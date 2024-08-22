Delmarva Out-Duels Down East for Third-Straight Win
August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (46-70, 23-28) topped the Down East Wood Ducks (57-54, 22-24) for a third consecutive night on Thursday by a final of 3-1.
The Wood Ducks took their first lead of the series on a solo home run by Echedry Vargas in the first to grab a 1-0 lead, ending Braxton Bragg's scoreless streak at 21 innings.
The Shorebirds tied the game in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Maikol Hernandez to plate Braylin Tavera, making it a 1-1 game.
Despite the first-inning home run, Bragg bounced back and delivered one of the best outings of the season as he tossed 5.1 innings, allowing just 4 hits with no walks while striking out a career-high 11 batters.
With the game still tied 1-1 in the eighth, Delmarva took the lead on a throwing error as Vance Honeycutt scored from third on the play. Maikol Hernandez pushed a second run home with a bloop single to right, scoring Braylin Tavera to give Delmarva a 3-1 edge after eight.
Zach Peek handled the final two innings for the Shorebirds and kept the Wood Ducks off the board to complete a 3-1 victory for Delmarva.
Kenny Leiner (1-0) earned the win in relief for Delmarva with Zach Peek (1) notching the save. Victor Simeon (3-2) was saddled with the loss for Down East.
The Shorebirds go for a fourth-straight win and a series victory on Friday with Yeiber Cartaya taking the mound, opposed by LHP Brayan Mendoza for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
