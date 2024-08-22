Delmarva Out-Duels Down East for Third-Straight Win

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (46-70, 23-28) topped the Down East Wood Ducks (57-54, 22-24) for a third consecutive night on Thursday by a final of 3-1.

The Wood Ducks took their first lead of the series on a solo home run by Echedry Vargas in the first to grab a 1-0 lead, ending Braxton Bragg's scoreless streak at 21 innings.

The Shorebirds tied the game in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Maikol Hernandez to plate Braylin Tavera, making it a 1-1 game.

Despite the first-inning home run, Bragg bounced back and delivered one of the best outings of the season as he tossed 5.1 innings, allowing just 4 hits with no walks while striking out a career-high 11 batters.

With the game still tied 1-1 in the eighth, Delmarva took the lead on a throwing error as Vance Honeycutt scored from third on the play. Maikol Hernandez pushed a second run home with a bloop single to right, scoring Braylin Tavera to give Delmarva a 3-1 edge after eight.

Zach Peek handled the final two innings for the Shorebirds and kept the Wood Ducks off the board to complete a 3-1 victory for Delmarva.

Kenny Leiner (1-0) earned the win in relief for Delmarva with Zach Peek (1) notching the save. Victor Simeon (3-2) was saddled with the loss for Down East.

The Shorebirds go for a fourth-straight win and a series victory on Friday with Yeiber Cartaya taking the mound, opposed by LHP Brayan Mendoza for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.