Hillcats Announce 2025 Schedule and Ticketing Plans

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce their 2025 Regular Season Carolina League Schedule and Season Ticketing options.

The 2025 season will feature a similar format to years past as the league will operate with six-game series throughout the season. Lynchburg will host 11 separate homestands featuring nine of the 11 other teams in the league.

Season tickets have not yet been made available to the public, but packages will start at $425 for general admission, $525 for reserved seating, and $600 for VIP (formally "Craft") seats. The Hillcats will also be bring back their "Purrty Thirty" passes which feature a 30-game plan highlighted by popular dates such as Opening Day, the 4th of July, and fireworks shows. 30-game packages start at $240.

Lynchburg will open up their home schedule on Tuesday, April 8th against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Bank of the James Stadium. The Hillcats will return home later in the month for the first of two separate two-week homestands against Fayetteville and Charleston beginning on April 22nd.

May will only feature two full series after the continuation of the series with the RiverDogs. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will visit town beginning on May 13th, with the Fredericksburg Nationals arriving on the 27th.

Lynchburg will only host one series in June, as they will spend the majority of the month on the road. On June 10th, the Carolina Mudcats will travel up to the Hill City for their lone visit.

July will once again bring about a Lynchburg versus Salem Red Sox matchup over the 4th of July holiday, beginning on the 1st of the month. That series will immediately be followed by the first visit of the Hickory Crawdads to Bank of the James Stadium since arriving in the Carolina League. Salem will also return at the end of the month for their final stop in Lynchburg on July 29th.

The Hillcats will wrap up their home slate with a pair of series in August. Delmarva will stop by Lynchburg August 12th through the 17th before the Nationals wrap up the month with their final trip to the City of Seven Hills on August 26th.

Follow @LYNHillcats on X and Instagram and the Lynchburg Hillcats on Facebook for more information on ticketing availability.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.