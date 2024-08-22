Oatmilkers Let Lead Slip in Loss to Cannon Ballers

August 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - The Malmo Oat Milkers (52-63, 23-26 2nd Half) lost their grip on a 5-1 lead Thursday night as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (61-56, 20-31 2nd Half) scored seven unanswered runs at one point to steal the game 8-6 at Segra Stadium. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers changed their identity to the Oat Milkers as a part of Minor League Baseball's partnership with Oatly Oatmilk.

Three of the Oat Milkers six runs scored in the first two innings against debuting left hander Justin Sinibaldi. Jancel Villarroel provided the game's first run with an RBI single and Caden Powell expanded the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice-fly.

Drew Vogel came across in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 advantage, scoring from second base when a throw from shortstop Jeral Perez that sailed wide of first.

Yanquiel Sanchez walked four in the start but did not allow a hit across two scoreless. He handed the ball off to Ramsey David, who tossed two scoreless innings of his own and escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth with an inning-ending double play.

Kannapolis scratched across their first run in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from George Wolkow against Rafael Gonzalez. The Oat Milkers quickly countered with two of their own in the home half, stretching to a game-high four-run lead on a wild pitch that scored Joseph Sullivan and a dropped third strike that brought home Jancel Villarroel from third base.

The 5-1 lead was erased with a four-run top of the sixth against Gonzalez. Wolkow capped the rally with a two-run double to the right field wall that leveled the game 5-5 entering the later innings.

Alec Makarewicz provided Kannapolis their first lead of the night with a grounder to second base in the top of the eighth that scored Perez. Two more Ballers runs crossed in the top of the ninth against Joan Ogando.

Jason Shiavone inched the Oat Milkers closer in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI double. Hale Sims (SV, 2) loaded up the bases with a walk to Cesar Hernandez but held the lead and sealed the game with a strikeout of Vogel.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Luis Rodriguez and Kannapolis will turn to LHP Frankeli Arias.

