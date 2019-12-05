Tye Felhaber Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads

December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that left wing Tye Felhaber has been reassigned by Dallas from Texas to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Felhaber, 21, is in his first professional season and played 18 games AHL with the Stars to begin the season. He earned his first professional point on Oct. 18, 2019, recording an assist against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound winger made his pro debut two seasons ago with the Laval Rocket, playing four games at the end of his junior OHL season.

The Pembroke, Ontario native had a monster season with the Ottawa 67's in 2018-19, finishing season second in the OHL with 59 goals and third with 109 points (59-50=109). The five-year OHL forward amassed 285 points (145-140=285) in 311 games for Ottawa and Saginaw since 2014.

