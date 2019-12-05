Tye Felhaber Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads
December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that left wing Tye Felhaber has been reassigned by Dallas from Texas to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Felhaber, 21, is in his first professional season and played 18 games AHL with the Stars to begin the season. He earned his first professional point on Oct. 18, 2019, recording an assist against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound winger made his pro debut two seasons ago with the Laval Rocket, playing four games at the end of his junior OHL season.
The Pembroke, Ontario native had a monster season with the Ottawa 67's in 2018-19, finishing season second in the OHL with 59 goals and third with 109 points (59-50=109). The five-year OHL forward amassed 285 points (145-140=285) in 311 games for Ottawa and Saginaw since 2014.
The Stars hit the road this weekend, returning to the Eastern Conference to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. Fans can tune in for puck drop at 6:05 p.m. CT both nights on AHLTV or listen live by going to TexasStars.com.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2019
- O'Connor Reassigned to Eagles, Two Return to Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Tye Felhaber Reassigned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Luke Witkowski Named Syracuse Crunch Captain - Syracuse Crunch
- Capitals Loan Geisser to EV Zug in Switzerland - Hershey Bears
- Kopacka Assigned to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov to the Norfolk Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- T-Birds Recall Marcinew, MacPherson from ECHL Ahead of Teddy Bear Toss Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Brennan Menell from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Brannstrom, Hogberg Sent to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sean Day Reassigned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Burke, Hill Guide Tucson To More History - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Flips Road Script in 3-1 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Philp, Phillips Score in Wednesday Setback - Stockton Heat
- Burke's Two-Goal Night Rallies Roadrunners to 2-1 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Powerplay Propels Rocket to 3-2 Victory over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Open Homestand with 4-0 Win over Marlies - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.