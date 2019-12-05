Reign Flips Road Script in 3-1 Victory

The Ontario Reign skated to a 3-2 victory over the Stockton Heat on Wednesday evening, as they snapped a five-game losing skid on the road in the process. Forward Gabriel Vilardi scored his first career professional goal in the victory and added an assist for his first career multi-point game as a member of the Reign.

Date: December 4, 2019

Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK124BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK124Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK124PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (10-10-2-0)

STK Record: (13-5-1-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 0 0 -- 3

STK 0 2 0 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 33 0/3

STK 27 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

2. Martin Frk (ONT)

3. Luke Philp (STK)

W: Cal Petersen (10-8-2)

L: Jon Gillies (4-4-2)

Next Game: Friday, December 6, 2019 vs. San Jose - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

