Reign Flips Road Script in 3-1 Victory
December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign skated to a 3-2 victory over the Stockton Heat on Wednesday evening, as they snapped a five-game losing skid on the road in the process. Forward Gabriel Vilardi scored his first career professional goal in the victory and added an assist for his first career multi-point game as a member of the Reign.
Date: December 4, 2019
Venue: Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK124BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK124Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSTK124PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (10-10-2-0)
STK Record: (13-5-1-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 3 0 0 -- 3
STK 0 2 0 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 33 0/3
STK 27 0/5
Three Stars -
1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Luke Philp (STK)
W: Cal Petersen (10-8-2)
L: Jon Gillies (4-4-2)
Next Game: Friday, December 6, 2019 vs. San Jose - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
