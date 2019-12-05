Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears

December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jimmy Huntington from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released defenseman T.J. Melancon from his PTO.

Huntington, 21, has appeared in 13 games with the Crunch this season. He has also recorded a goal and two assists in three contests with the Solar Bears. He skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.