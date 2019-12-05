Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch

December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Conacher, 29, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist and two penalty minutes. He's appeared in 192 career NHL games, registering 28 goals and 75 points to go along with 116 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound forward has also appeared in 18 games with the Crunch in 2019-20, recording six goals and 13 points to go along with 19 penalty minutes. The Burlington, Ontario native ranks fourth on Syracuse for both goals and points.

