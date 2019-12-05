T-Birds Recall Marcinew, MacPherson from ECHL Ahead of Teddy Bear Toss Weekend
December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Thursday that they have recalled forward Matt Marcinew and defenseman Dylan MacPherson from their loans to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Marcinew, 26, has skated in 38 career games with the Thunderbirds, posting four goals and nine assists. In 17 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season, Marcinew has tallied six goals, six assists, and posted a +5 rating.
MacPherson, 21, is in his first professional season after a four-year junior career with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. In 16 games with Greenville, he has posted three assists while taking no penalty minutes.
The pair joins the Thunderbirds, who continue a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday nights against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Laval Rocket respectively.
Saturday is the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring multiple new stuffed animals, which will be thrown on the ice when the Thunderbirds score their first goal of the evening. More information on Teddy Bear Toss night is available at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2019
- Capitals Loan Geisser to EV Zug in Switzerland - Hershey Bears
- Kopacka Assigned to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Reassign Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov to the Norfolk Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- T-Birds Recall Marcinew, MacPherson from ECHL Ahead of Teddy Bear Toss Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Brennan Menell from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Brannstrom, Hogberg Sent to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Sean Day Reassigned to Maine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Burke, Hill Guide Tucson To More History - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Flips Road Script in 3-1 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Philp, Phillips Score in Wednesday Setback - Stockton Heat
- Burke's Two-Goal Night Rallies Roadrunners to 2-1 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Powerplay Propels Rocket to 3-2 Victory over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Open Homestand with 4-0 Win over Marlies - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.