T-Birds Recall Marcinew, MacPherson from ECHL Ahead of Teddy Bear Toss Weekend

December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Thursday that they have recalled forward Matt Marcinew and defenseman Dylan MacPherson from their loans to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Marcinew, 26, has skated in 38 career games with the Thunderbirds, posting four goals and nine assists. In 17 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season, Marcinew has tallied six goals, six assists, and posted a +5 rating.

MacPherson, 21, is in his first professional season after a four-year junior career with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. In 16 games with Greenville, he has posted three assists while taking no penalty minutes.

The pair joins the Thunderbirds, who continue a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday nights against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Laval Rocket respectively.

Saturday is the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring multiple new stuffed animals, which will be thrown on the ice when the Thunderbirds score their first goal of the evening. More information on Teddy Bear Toss night is available at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

