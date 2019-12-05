Kopacka Assigned to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned left wing Jack Kopacka to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Kopacka, 21 (3/5/98), has recorded 9-12=21 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-3, 192-pound native of Lapeer, Michigan tallied 3-4=7 points and two PIM in 17 games with the Gulls this season. He has also appeared in nine Calder Cup Playoff games with San Diego, earning 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kopacka collected 81-75=156 points with a +32 rating and 56 PIM in 202 career Ontario Hockey League games with Sault Ste. Marie from 2014-18.

