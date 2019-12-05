Brannstrom, Hogberg Sent to Belleville
December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Erik Brannstrom and goaltender Marcus Hogberg to the Belleville Senators.
Brannstrom has played 23 games for Ottawa this season recording two assists. He played nine games with Belleville at the tail end of last season registering four assists.
Hogberg, who was 6-6 in 14 games for Belleville this season, played twice for Ottawa during his first recall of the season where he is 0-1 with a 1.82 GAA.
Belleville is back in action Friday night when they host Cleveland. Tickets are available.
