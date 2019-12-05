Barracuda Reassign Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov to the Norfolk Admirals

December 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has reassigned Forward Artem Ivanyuzhenkov (AR-tem EYE-ven-YO-Shehn-kov) to the Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Ivanyuzhenkov appeared in one game with the Barracuda, finishing with two penalty minutes and an even rating. In addition, he skated in one game with the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) earlier this season, collecting two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating.

Prior to this year. Ivanyuzhenkov, 21, spent the past two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede), where he appeared in 115 games, totaling 83 points (47 goals, 36 assists) and 263 penalty minutes. In 2018-19, the Podolsk, Russia native led the Stamped in scoring (50), T-first in goals (26), first in penalty minutes (142), T-first in game-winning goals (4) and finished first in shots (146). During the playoffs, Ivanyuzhenkov paced the league with 36 penalty minutes in nine playoff games en-route to a Clark Cup Championship.

Prior to joining the Stampede, the six-foot-three, 235-pound forward appeared in two KHL contests with Vityaz Podolsk during the 2016-17 campaign. In addition, he skated in 45 games in the Russian junior ranks with the MHL's Russkie Vityazi Chekhov, collecting 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 167 penalty minutes.

