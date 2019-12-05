Philp, Phillips Score in Wednesday Setback

STOCKTON, Calif. - Luke Philp and Matthew Phillips spearheaded a Stockton comeback push with goals in the second period, but an early 3-0 hole proved too much to overcome as the Ontario Reign bested the Heat by a 3-2 final Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. Ontario potted its three goals over a span of just 97 seconds in the opening frame, scores coming from Lance Bouma, Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi and was able to withstand Stockton's late rally. The teams played to a stalemate on special teams, Stockton going 0-for-5 on the man-advantage while holding Ontario scoreless on three power play opportunities.

GOALIES

W: Cal Petersen (27 shots, 25 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (5 shots, 2 saves)

ND: Artyom Zagidulin (28 shots, 28 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Gabriel Vilardi (1g,1a), Second - Martin Frk (1g,1a), Third - Luke Philp (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 27, ONT - 33

Power Plays: STK - 0-5, ONT - 0-3

- Luke Philp continued his scoring run with the first goal of the game for Stockton late in the second period. He now has 10 points (7g,3a) in Stockton's last nine games.

- Assists on Philp's marker went to fellow rookies Eetu Tuulola, who has a point in four-straight games, and Adam Ruzicka.

- Matthew Phillips extended his scoring streak to four games (3g,3a) with his goal in the second period to pull the Heat within one.

- Artyom Zagidulin has recorded exactly 28 saves in his last three appearances.

- The Heat are now 4-3-1-1 on home ice.

UP NEXT

The Heat host Bakersfield on Military Appreciation Night Saturday at 6 p.m. at Stockton Arena before returning to the road for a pair of divisional contests next week.

