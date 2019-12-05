O'Connor Reassigned to Eagles, Two Return to Utah

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Logan O'Connor has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Additionally, forwards Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

O'Connor has collected three goals and five assists in 14 games with the Eagles this season, he has also notched one goal in seven NHL games this this season with the Avalanche. McGauley returns to Utah having skated in three AHL contests with Colorado this year, while Lewis has generated one assist in 12 games with the Eagles.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, December 7th at 8:00pm MT at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

