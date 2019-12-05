Burke's Two-Goal Night Rallies Roadrunners to 2-1 Win

TUCSON, AZ. - Tucson forward Brayden Burke scored two second-period goals, including the game-winner, as the Roadrunners erased a 1-0 deficit and defeated the Colorado Eagles, 2-1 on Wednesday. Eagles forward Jayson Megna would net Colorado's only goal of the contest, but Roadrunners netminder Adin Hill made 33 saves on 34 shots to lock down the win.

Megna would start the scoring when he snared an outlet pass at the Roadrunners blue line and raced through the slot before sliding the puck past Hill. The tally was Megna's fifth goal of the season and gave Colorado the 1-0 edge at the 7:25 mark of the period.

After carrying a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, the Eagles would watch the Roadrunners tie the game at 1-1 when a 2-on-1 rush was capped off when Burke fielded a cross-slot pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and lit the lamp at the 8:58 mark of the period.

Tucson would then grab its first lead of the contest when Burke took advantage of a power play by settling a rebound at the bottom of the left-wing circle and snapping a wrister into the back of the net. The goal was Burke's tenth of the season and gave the Roadrunners a 2-1 edge with just 1:16 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would throw another nine shots on net in the third period and would pull goaltender Hunter Miska in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute, it would be no avail, as Tucson would hold on for the 2-1 victory.

Miska was solid in net, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced on the evening. The Eagles went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Roadrunners netted one power-play goal on five opportunities on the man-advantage.

