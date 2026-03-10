TWO Red Cards & a Debatable Handball in Charlotte?!: Instant Replay

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe breaks down the most talked-about moments from the weekend in Major League Soccer, including a pair of red cards and a controversial handball decision that wiped out a Charlotte FC goal.







