Two Homers Power Bootleggers to Victory

May 26, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky- The Bowling Green Bootleggers (25-16) scored four unanswered runs, three coming from the long ball, in a 5-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (18-21) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. BG and Brooklyn will continue their series on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT.

The Bootleggers put a run on the board in the first for the second time this series, taking advantage of two-out walks to Kyle Manzardo and Diego Infante. Matthew Dyer hit a grounder to third that was ruled an error after it skipped into left, scoring Manzardo from second to give Bowling Green a one-run lead. Brooklyn tied it up in the third on a pair of two-out hits before BG retook the lead in the fourth.

Dyer reached with a one-out single and advanced to second on a stolen base. Tanner Murray drove him in with an RBI single to left to give BG the lead back at 2-1. The Bootleggers added another run on a two-out, solo blast by Osleivis Basabe that made the score 3-1. The power display continued with an opposite-field blast from Infante in the eighth, extending the lead to 5-1.

Matthew Peguero went 4.0 innings for BG, allowing one run on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Audry Lugo (3-1) earned the victory in 1.2 innings of work. Lugo struck out one and allowed a hit with three walks. Conor Dryer finished off the game with 3.1 shutout innings, allowing one walk and striking out four to earn his second save of the season.

Notes: Basabe's homer was his first at Bowling Green Ballpark this season... It also extended his team-best hitting streak to six-consecutive games... He has also scored a run in six-straight games... Basabe and Murray each have 11 hits against Brooklyn this season... Murray and Basabe are tied for the highest number of hits against a singular opponent... Infante has two RBIs in all three games against Brooklyn this series... Peguero's start was his first since April 16, and his first at home this season... BG is 2-0 when Peguero starts... BG is 2-1 as the Bootleggers... Thursday marked the seventh time this season BG won despite being out-hit... Dryer is 2-for-2 in save opportunities... He is the third BG reliever with multiple saves in 2022... Brooklyn stranded 11 runners, with five left in scoring position... Hot Rods LH Patrick Wicklander (0-0, 3.60) faces off against Brooklyn's RH Daison Acosta (0-5, 9.72) on Friday... First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT... Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with Hot Rods Gameday at 6:05 PM CT... Fans can also watch live on MiLB.tv, listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

