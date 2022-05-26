Coney Island Classic: 5K + 10K on June 26th

Summer is only successful with at least one trip to Coney Island, and we can't think of a better way to experience one of New York City's greatest warm-weather experiences than a race that ends at home plate right inside the Brooklyn Cyclones stadium!That's right: This race on June 26 - the Brooklyn Cyclones Coney Island Classic 5K & 10K - takes you for a nice run, up and down the famous boardwalk, where you'll pass by iconic landmarks like the Cyclone and the Wonder Wheel before finishing inside Maimonides Park.Given the special location, this race's finish spread is a little extra special too: There will be beer, great ballpark food, and, as if that wasn't enough to get you pumped about Winning Your Race, participants also get hooked up with a free ticket to a Cyclones game! Now's the perfect time to sign up and plan your visit to one of Brooklyn's most storied locations.We can't wait to see you at the ballpark!

