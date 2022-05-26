Coney Island Classic: 5K + 10K on June 26th
May 26, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Summer is only successful with at least one trip to Coney Island, and we can't think of a better way to experience one of New York City's greatest warm-weather experiences than a race that ends at home plate right inside the Brooklyn Cyclones stadium!That's right: This race on June 26 - the Brooklyn Cyclones Coney Island Classic 5K & 10K - takes you for a nice run, up and down the famous boardwalk, where you'll pass by iconic landmarks like the Cyclone and the Wonder Wheel before finishing inside Maimonides Park.Given the special location, this race's finish spread is a little extra special too: There will be beer, great ballpark food, and, as if that wasn't enough to get you pumped about Winning Your Race, participants also get hooked up with a free ticket to a Cyclones game! Now's the perfect time to sign up and plan your visit to one of Brooklyn's most storied locations.We can't wait to see you at the ballpark!
Check out the Brooklyn Cyclones Statistics
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2022
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Coney Island Classic: 5K + 10K on June 26th - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Five RBI from Rodriguez Dooms Dash in 12-5 Loss against Crawdads - Winston-Salem Dash
- HVR Game Notes - May 26, 2022 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- 'Dads Slam Door on Winston-Salem - Hickory Crawdads
- Thursday's Tourists Game Postponed - Asheville Tourists
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn Cyclones Stories
- Coney Island Classic: 5K + 10K on June 26th
- Cyclones Split a Doubleheader in Bowling Green on Wednesday,
- BasebALL You Can Drink with FREE Darty Shirt on June 11th
- Sign up Now for MLB's Pitch, Hit & Run Competition in Brooklyn
- Cyclones Rained out in Bowling Green, Doubleheader Tuesday