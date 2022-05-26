'Dads Slam Door on Winston-Salem

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads hot bats and a strong start by Ben Anderson led the Crawdads to a 12-5 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday afternoon.

The Crawdads started the scoring in the first inning as Jayce Easley hit his first homerun of the year.

The 'Dads put together another rally in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Chris Seise and Angel Aponte drew walks and Aaron Zavala was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The first run of the inning came in as Easley drew the third walk of the inning. Keyber Rodriguez cleared the bases with a grand slam to left.

Winston-Salem managed two runs in the sixth inning but still trailed 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Crawdads bats exploded for six more runs. Zavala and Easley singled to put runners on the corners. Easley stole his second base of the year to hit himself into scoring position as well. Rodriguez singled to left to score Zavala and send Easley to third. Thomas Saggese hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Easley for the second run of the inning. Cristian Inoa singled to put two runners aboard. Rodriguez and Inoa executed a double steal before Scott Kapers singled to left to score both baserunners. Seise kept the momentum going with a single that sent Kapers to third. Frainyer Chavez grounded into a force out at second but was able to bring in Kapers. Angel Aponte got Chavez into scoring position with a single to left. Zavala capped off the inning with a base hit to center to drive in Chavez for the 'Dads twelfth run of the game.

The Dash got three runs in the eighth to bring the game to its final score of 12-5.

Ben Anderson started for the Crawdads, pitching seven innings and allowing two earned runs. He gave up three hits and walked one. He picked up the win in his longest outing of the season to improve to 4-2 while lowering his ERA to 3.03. Joe Corbett pithed the eighth, giving up a trio of unearned runs. Eudrys Manon closed things out for the 'Dads, pitching a scoreless ninth.

The series continues tomorrow night with Hickory is Deactown Night and a tee shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by Wake Forest Athletics. There will also be a post-game firework show presented by Lowes Foods and Big Dawg 92.1.

