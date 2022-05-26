Hot Rods Game Notes

May 26, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







We Played Two... The Hot Rods came back from a four-run deficit, thanks to two homers from Kyle Manzardo and a game-tying three-run blast from Beau Brundage, but ultimately fell in extras to Brooklyn 11-9. BG rebounded in game two with their third shutout of the year, second against Brooklyn, an 8-0 win to split the doubleheader. Diego Infante went yard fourth time this year and Matthew Dyer was perfect from the plate. On the mound, Logan Workman earned his first win in Bowling Green allowing three baserunners with four strikeouts 5.0 shutout innings. Graeme Stinson threw the final 2.0 innings, retiring all six batters with two strikeouts to seal the win.

Wednesday's Notes... BG has now split two of the three doubleheaders they've played in 2022... Manzardo became the second Hot Rods hitter with multiple homers in a game this season... Brundage's three-run shot in the seventh was the eighth game-tying homer of the season... Game two marked the third shutout of the year... BG's pitching staff allowed one hit, the fewest they've allowed in a game this season... Their previous low mark was three hits in a game... That mark was set on May 1st in a 4-0 shutout against the Brooklyn Cyclones... Workman earned his first win as a Hot Rod... Williams drove in three runs in game two for the third time this season... Murray set a new person season-high with three hits in game one...Basabe recorded a hit in each game, bringing his hit streak to five games...

A Couple of Call-Ups... Alexander Ovalles was the latest Hot Rods player to earn a call-up after beginning the season in Bowling Green. Ovalles got the call to Triple-A Durham after posting a .312 batting average with three homers and twenty RBI in the first two months of the year. Ronny Simon was moved to Double-A Montgomery on Wednesday, joining fellow Opening-Day-Hot Rods John Doxakis, Sean Hunley, José Lopez, Sean Mullen, and Zack Trageton. Garrett Hiott also called played a game in Triple-A Durham earlier in the season.

Hoppin' Roadtrip... The Hot Rods finished the series with a split against Greensboro, now a member of the North Division. In the six-game series that was a re-hash of the 2021 Championship, Bowling Green took the form of their predecessors. BG hit 11 home runs, the most of any series this season, and increasing their total homers in 2022 by almost 33%. Ronny Simon and Heriberto Hernandez are tied for the team lead while players like Beau Brundage and Kyle Manzardo went deep for the first time this year.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped cleanup from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.