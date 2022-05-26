Five RBI from Rodriguez Dooms Dash in 12-5 Loss against Crawdads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Hickory Crawdads put up crooked numbers in the fifth and seventh innings to take down the Winston-Salem Dash 12-5.

Hickory opened the books in this one, when Jayce Easley crushed a one out solo home run in the first inning.

After that blast, Matt Thompson settled into a groove for the Dash. He got out of the first inning without any more damage, allowed just one base runner in the second, and then worked 1-2-3 third and fourth innings.

However, Thompon's command faltered in the fifth inning. He issued walks to both Chris Seise and Angel Aponte**,* then plunked *Aaron Zavala* to load the bases. Easley then worked another walk to score Seise, and the Dash turned the ball over to *Cooper Bradford* to face *Keyber Rodriguez**. After a first pitch strike, Rodriguez belted the 0-1 pitch out to left field for a grand slam and the Crawdads took a 6-0 lead.

Bradford limited the damage after that, setting the table for a Dash rally in the top of the sixth. An Alsander Womack single and a Jason Matthews walk put two runners on for Duke Ellis**,* who lined an RBI single into center to drive Womack in. Immediately after Ellis, *Terrell Tatum** cut the Crawdad lead to 6-2 with his run-scoring groundout.

On to the bottom of the seventh inning, where Hickory was able to string together a number of hits. Zavala and Easley both singled to put runners on the corners, before Easley swiped second base to make it second and third with no outs. Keyber Rodriguez then singled to drive in his fifth run of the game, followed by a

Tom Saggese sacrifice fly to push Hickory's lead to 8-2. After Saggese, Christian Inoa slapped a single to center to bring Rodriguez around. After a double steal by Rodriguez and Inoa to put runners on second and third again, Scott Kapers drove both men in with a single to left field and the Crawdads led 10-2. The inning would continue though, when Frainyer Chavez drove Kapers home on an RBI fielder's choice. Later, Zavala added the seventh Hickory run of the inning on a liner into center field to bring Chavez around to score.

Winston-Salem mounted a comeback in the eighth, as both Womack and Matthews reached base ahead of Terrell Tatum. He continued his recent hot streak, by blasting a three-run home run to left center field to cut the Crawdad lead to 12-5. However, that was all the offense the Dash could put together as they fell 12-5.

Ben Anderson was the winner for Hickory, and Matt Thompson took the loss for Winston-Salem.

