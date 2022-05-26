Thursday's Tourists Game Postponed

May 26, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - Thursday night's contest between the Asheville Tourists and the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions. The game will be rescheduled as part of a double-header on Friday, May 27.

Game One of the double-header will begin at 5:05pm ET. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates to McCormick Field will open Friday at 4:30pm ET. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans who have tickets to the Thursday, May 26 game can redeem them for any future 2022 Tourists home game, excluding the July 3 contest. Tickets for Friday night, May 27, are good for both games of the double-header.

A post-game Fireworks show, presented by Blue Ridge Power, is scheduled for after the second game on Friday, May 27.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.