Hudson Valley Beats Rome

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades pounded out a season-high 14 hits as they defeated the Rome Braves 8-5 on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium. The Renegades scored at least one run in their final seven turns at-bat in the game.

Everson Pereira and Tyler Hardman paced the offensive attack with 3-for-5 performances. Pereira scored two runs and drove in one, while Hardman drove in two and scored once.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly from Carlos Narvaez, plating Spencer Henson. The Gades scored two more in the third on an error and a Hardman single.

Landon Stephens homered in the fourth off Matt Sauer as the Braves rallied for two runs to cut the lead to 3-2, but the Renegades answered with an Eduardo Torrealba solo home run to seize momentum back.

Matt Sauer (2-1) was strong on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in 5.0 innings of work, walking one and striking out four. The right-hander has allowed only two earned runs in 12.1 innings in his last two starts, while posting a gaudy 13:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

After Hudson Valley got a run in the fifth on another Hardman RBI single, Aaron Palensky launched his third home run of the season in the sixth. James Nelson brought home a run with a sac fly in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-2.

Wellington Diaz allowed a three-run home run to Stephens in the eighth, but Alex Mauricio closed out the game with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two while earning his third save of the season.

Hudson Valley continues its series with Rome on Friday night at Dutchess Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. RHP Beck Way (2-1, 5.54) gets the start for the Renegades, while the Braves answer with RHP Andrew Hoffman (2-2, 3.15). For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com.

POSTGAME NOTES: Everson Pereira's three-hit game was his third three-hit performance in his last five games played... Hudson Valley's 14 hits were tied for the most in a game this season by the Renegades, matching the total from Saturday, May 21 at Brooklyn... The Renegades stole two bases on Thursday, and are 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts in the current series.

