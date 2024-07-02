Two Hillcats Named to the 2024 Futures Game Roster

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats will have two of their own represented at the 2024 Futures Game as part of the MLB All-Star Game Festivities.

Ralphy Velazquez and Jaison Chourio were announced as the lone Cleveland Guardians representatives in the event, both having spent the entire 2024 season in Lynchburg. They will travel out to Arlington, Texas as part of the American League roster that features top prospects from every organization in baseball.

The rosters were announced Tuesday on MLB Network as part of their MLB Central programming. Velazquez and Chourio will be joined by the likes of Ben Kudrna (KC), Samuel Basallo (BAL), and Marcelo Mayer (BOS) on the American League roster.

The only other representative from the Carolina League will be Cooper Pratt (MIL), who plays for the Carolina Mudcats as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Velazquez, in his first season of professional baseball, heads into this week boasting an average of .271, with 9 home runs, and 44 RBI's. The native of San Pedro, California was drafted by the Guardians in the first round of the 2023 Major League Draft. He currently ranks fourth in the Guardians prospect rankings and 88th overall in professional baseball.

Chourio, the younger brother of Jackson Chourio (MIL), has put together an equally impressive .270 batting average, combining it with an OBP of .391. Chourio signed with the Guardians in 2022 as an international free agent. The current 86th overall prospect in baseball and 3rd ranked Cleveland prospect spent the end of 2023 with the Hillcats as well.

Chourio will have the distinct honor of following in his brothers footsteps. Jackson participated in the event just last season as part of the All-Star festivities.

The last time an active Lynchburg Hillcat was featured in the Futures Game was 2019 as Nolan Jones was the lone representative from the Hill City.

The All-Star Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 13th at 4:10 ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event has taken place annually since 1999 and features top prospects from across the game, providing a showcase for high-ranking Minor League Ballplayers.

Tickets for the Futures Game can be found by visiting https://www.mlb.com/all-star/saturday/futures-game. Tickets to catch Velazquez and Chourio in Hillcats uniforms are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.