Mudcats Pratt Named to MLB Futures Game

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Carolina Mudcats infielder Cooper Pratt was named to the National League squad for the 2024 MLB Futures Game.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 13 as part of MLB's All-Star event held this year at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

"I'm just super excited and blessed for the opportunity. I was shocked when I found out and overwhelmed with excitement. I can't wait to head to Texas and represent the Brewers Organization" says Pratt.

Pratt currently boasts a slash line of .319/.411/.409 with 16 extra base hits and 38 RBI.

"Very proud of Cooper being selected to the Futures Game. It's a tremendous honor and a testament to the type of player he is. He's gone about it the right way since day one and his talent has shined through. He's a great teammate and a winning player" says Mudcats manager Nick Stanley.

Lynchburg's Ralphy Velazquez and Jaison Chourio are the only other Carolina League players scheduled to participate in the event.

The Carolina Mudcats returns to action tonight as they visit the Down East Wood Ducks with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium for the Mudcats For America Fireworks Series beginning on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4 when they host Down East at 6:30.

